This Previously Sold-Out Top Is Here to Convince You That, Yes, You Do Need Another Sweatshirt
Courtesy
The year is 2021: Masks are as essential as your keys and wallets, sweatpants are the new jeans, and the concept of a "Zoom-friendly" top exists. While a "workwear on the top, loungewear on the bottom" approach may still be working for some, I, for one, can no longer be bothered with blouses, blazers, or buttons. That doesn't mean I'm showing up for my virtual meetings looking sloppy, I'm just at the stage in my life where my tops need to feel like loungewear, even if they don't look like it. Which brings me to M.M. La Fleur's Para sweatshirt.
Calling The Para sweatshirt a "sweatshirt" feels like a disservice because it looks nothing like the stained hoodies in my closet. While it has a sweatshirt's signature pull-over design, it's also sleek, flattering, and downright stylish. Apparently I'm not alone in thinking all our professional tops should be cozy, because sales for the Para sweatshirt have tripled since last March. It also keeps selling out, which means you should probably stop reading this and just add it to your cart ASAP.
The sweatshirt (it's a cute top, can we just call it a top?) is soft, cozy, and made from the same stretchy material as M.M. La Fleur's jardigans, the brand's signature jacket-and-cardigan hybrid. It's slightly oversized, so it's perfect for French-tucking into jeans — if you're one of those unicorns who is still wearing jeans — or layering over a t-shirt. Perhaps its best feature: It's wrinkle-resistant so you can throw it on and go about your day without fear that you look messy.
Customers are calling it "lovely and versatile," "classy and comfy," and "one of [their] favorite pieces." One reviewer writes: "The Para is a polished sweatshirt/sweater that is workwear-appropriate and [workforce management]-appropriate. It's comfortable, doesn't wrinkle, and goes beautifully over a work skirt as well as jeans or even sweatpants. I have both black and grey and love them both."
Another says, "This sweatshirt is everything they say it is and more! I waited a long time to get this, and it was worth it! Beautiful weight, non-wrinkling, versatile for casual and dressy looks. I will wear this a lot and may get another in a different color!"
The Para is available in black, charcoal, and silver — and customers note that "the silver is lovely without being over-the-top shiny."
Shop all the styles below before they inevitably sell out yet again.
