The previously-hidden details behind Eddie Howe's unexpected Newcastle United title challenge

There are lots of things we already know about Newcastle United’s stunning transformation from a team struggling to survive in the Premier League last season to one challenging for a Champions League place this year.

They have recruited brilliantly, putting more than £200 million worth of funding provided by a consortium, spearheaded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, to astute use, signing nine players led by England international Kieran Trippier, Brazil’s Bruno Guimaraes and Holland’s Sven Botman.

We are aware they have lost just one game all season, away to Liverpool in August, and of their brilliant defensive record, with just 11 goals conceded in 17 Premier League games and none in the last seven-and-a-half hours of football.

But what are the secrets behind manager Eddie Howe’s success and the winning culture he has created? Ahead of their top-of-the-table clash against Arsenal, Telegraph Sport reveals the previously-hidden details behind Newcastle’s best season for more than a decade.

Long hours, little family time and meticulous detail

A manager working hard is nothing new or particularly special, yet there is something obsessive about the way Howe approaches things. He is completely and utterly consumed by the job and rarely takes any sort of break. During the World Cup, Howe took just five days off.

A source close to him told Telegraph Sport: “As far as Eddie is concerned this is the best and the most enjoyable job he has had.

“He loves being Newcastle United manager, but that comes with sacrifices. He does not spend a lot of time with his family, he is working virtually every hour he is awake. There is no respite, no break, no down time. The remarkable thing is he would not want it any other way. He chooses to work like this.”

A typical day starts at 6am, with a half-an-hour gym workout at the training ground, where Howe will stay until between 6pm-7pm.

After staff meetings and breakfast, Howe will be on the sidelines at every training session and normally takes a hands-on approach. He is rarely seen in anything other than a tracksuit.

In the afternoon, there will be one-on-one meetings with players, as well as staff. A lot of time is spent with the video analysts, working out what clips to show the players in squad meetings as well as those he wants to gather on their opposition.

He returns home to spend some time with his wife and three boys before they go to sleep. He makes time to watch his sons play in their junior football teams, but will often start working again after they have gone to bed, watching tapes of forthcoming opponents in his study or with a laptop in the front room while eating his evening meal.

He is constantly analysing teams and opposition players, as well as watching back every Newcastle performance to assess his own team. Howe is normally in bed and asleep before 10.30pm.

The remarkable digital database of training sessions

It was tempting to laugh when Howe said the best thing he had managed to do during his time out of the game, after leaving Bournemouth in the summer of 2020, was to convert his hand-written training session notes into a digital database.

It was an early indication of his obsessive nature, but there have been serious benefits to this project. It is a remarkable piece of work – thousands of different training sessions, all painstakingly categorised with headings and subheadings. He can search the database either by category or keyword. It’s like Google for football managers.

For example, if Howe wants his players to work on retaining possession he can search for a session specifically designed to do so against teams who play a low block and line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Or he could find one tailored for a side who play a direct style or with a deep-lying No 10. There are shooting drills, defensive drills, crossing drills and those specific to different formations and match situations.

There are also sessions tailored for one-on-one work, from goalkeeper to full-backs to centre-forwards. It is the digitalisation of a lifetime’s work in management, stretching back to his formative years as a rookie caretaker manager in League Two with Bournemouth.

It is constantly growing as Howe absorbs information from new colleagues like Graeme Jones, who he inherited when he took the Newcastle job and a coach who spent time coaching both the Belgium and England national teams.

Howe spends an awful lot of time thinking about what training sessions are best for any given match circumstance or opponents, but also on how to improve things he feels his players need to be better at. It means training is varied and never boring, something that keeps the players fresh and attentive.

This week there is a strong likelihood he was not only preparing sessions to face league leaders Arsenal, but will also have found one to help his players keep their cool against the sort of provocation and gamesmanship Leeds used to secure a 0-0 draw on New Year’s Eve.

The art of communication

It has been said in the past that Howe lacks emotion and he admits that he struggles to enjoy victories for very long. But do not mistake that lack of overt emotion on the touchline, or after games, as coldness.

Howe has warm human qualities and forms a tight bond with his players. He likes to know everything about them, from family background to childhood and career experiences. He encourages them to share things about their lives.

When new players sign, the induction goes way beyond singing a song. They are asked to talk about themselves, the highs and lows, their family and the journey they have been on to get to Newcastle.

It creates an openness, but has also forged an unbreakable team spirit. The photographs, with players and staff in the dressing room after every win, are the visual symbol of this – something people outside of the club and fanbase tried to mock last season.

They are a band of brothers in black-and-white stripes. Howe has nurtured those sorts of relationships. He wants everyone to feel part of a family and to be proud to play for the club, which is why he has also focused minds on its history and importance to the city.

One of the most fascinating things about Howe’s approach is the way he talks to his players. Sources have told Telegraph Sport that he rarely criticises individuals, particularly not in front of the group. He avoids attacking them in a way that could undermine or embarrass them, but that does not mean he is soft. Indeed, there is a steely edge to Howe. He is quiet, but commands respect and does not take kindly to his authority being challenged. As one of his coaches put it. “You do not cross Eddie, if you’re against him, if you undermine him, you will be out.”

Nevertheless, if Howe is unhappy with a player’s behaviour or an aspect of their performance he will call them into his office, make his point, but most importantly explain the reasons why and how things can improve. It is never ranting and raving, or abusive or demeaning.

“Criticism is always constructive with Eddie,” one player told Telegraph Sport. “You know you’re in trouble and you’ve let him down, and you’re expecting the tap on the shoulder saying he wants to speak to you, but you come out of his office feeling like he has helped you. He’s brilliant at it and it is why the players will run through brick walls for him.”

Finding the right words at the right time is one of the most important parts of leadership and, at the age of 45, this is one of the strongest parts of Howe’s management style. It is also powerful when inspiring the group before and during matches.

Managing upwards and sideways

Howe’s relationships with the key members of the consortium, from Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi to Jamie Reuben and up to Saudi chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, are excellent. They have also largely left him alone to manage, not interfering in his running of the team. They only ask how they can help. It may sound simple, but it is not always true of top-flight football clubs, especially those with new owners.

It means he has been listened to and his opinion respected, whether that is in a recruitment meeting or planning a warm-weather training camp. The serenity of the management group has been a key factor in Newcastle’s rapid improvement.

When director of football Dan Ashworth arrived in the summer, the mutual respect between the two men was evident from the start. Sources have admitted they can challenge each other and have different opinions on players, but whatever disagreements there are, they are healthy.

They allow each other to work in their own fields of expertise. Ashworth is building a club, Howe is in charge of the first team.

The lack of friction, even heading into a transfer window where Howe would like to strengthen and the board are reluctant to spend too much, means everyone is pulling in the same direction. Newcastle really are united.