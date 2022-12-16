Previewing the Class 6A football championships; Duncanville, North Shore, DeSoto, Vandegrift

The UIL Class 6A football title games will help kick off championship week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Here is a look at the teams and match-ups:

Games

Division 1

Duncanville (14-0) vs. North Shore (15-0), 7 p.m. Saturday

Division 2

DeSoto (13-2) vs. Austin Vandegrift (14-1), 3 p.m. Saturday

Teams

Duncanville Panthers

District 11-6A champ (7-0)

Final state ranking: 3

State championship appearances: 5 (2022, 2021, 2019, 2018, 1998)

Titles: 1 (defeated Converse Judson 24-21 in 1998)

Winning streak: 14 games

Losses: 0

Playoff wins: 74-13 vs. Bryan, 41-0 vs. Wylie, 35-3 vs. The Woodlands, 28-21 vs. Westfield, 41-0 vs. Prosper

Points for: 597 (42.6 per game)

Points allowed: 135 (9.6 per game)

Most points: 74 vs. Bryan (Bi-District)

Fewest points: 23 vs. SOC (Week 1)

Largest margin of victory: 63 (63-0 vs. Skyline, Week 9)

Smallest margin of victory: 7 (28-21 vs. Westfield, regional final)

North Shore Mustangs

District 21-6A champ (7-0)

Final state ranking: 2

State championship appearances: 6 (2022, 2021, 2019, 2018, 2015, 2003)

Titles: 5 (2021, 2019, 2018, 2015, 2003)

Winning streak: 28 games

Losses: 0

Playoff wins: 49-3 vs. Dobie, 43-34 vs. Dickinson, 49-21 vs. Cinco Ranch, 38-7 vs. Atascocita, 49-34 vs. Westlake

Points for: 692 (46.1 per game)

Points allowed: 216 (14.4 per game)

Most points: 62 vs. United (Week 5)

Fewest points: 16 vs. Atascocita (Week 10)

Largest margin of victory: 62 (62-0 vs. United, Week 5)

Smallest margin of victory: 3 (16-13 vs. Atascocita, Week 10)

DeSoto Eagles

District 11-6A runner-up (6-1)

Final state ranking: 13

State championship appearances: 2 (2022, 2016)

Titles: 1 (defeated Steele 38-29 in 2016)

Winning streak: 6 games

Losses: 47-7 vs. St. Frances (Week 2), 41-17 vs. Duncanville (Week 10)

Playoff wins: 42-7 vs. Pittsburg, 61-30 vs. Van Alstyne, 28-7 vs. Gilmer, 45-14 vs. Pleasant Grove, 42-35 vs. Glen Rose

Points for: 725 (48.3 per game)

Points allowed: 188 (12.5 per game)

Most points: 86 vs. Lake Ridge (Week 8)

Fewest points: 7 vs. St. Frances (Week 2)

Largest margin of victory: 60 (86-26 vs. Lake Ridge, Week 8)

Smallest margin of victory: 12 (28-16 vs. Mansfield, Week 11)

Vandegrift Vipers

District 25-6A champ (7-0)

Final state ranking: 17

State championship appearances: 1 (2022)

Titles: 0

Winning streak: 14 games

Losses: 23-20 vs. Dripping Springs (Week 1)

Playoff wins: 28-14 vs. Bowie, 37-7 vs. Judson, 49-21 vs. Harlan, 27-24 vs. Dripping Springs, 38-35 vs. Katy

Points for: 570 (38 per game)

Points allowed: 182 (12.1 per game)

Most points: 57 vs. McNeil (Week 7)

Fewest points: 20 vs. Dripping Springs (Week 1)

Largest margin of victory: 57 (57-0 vs. McNeil, Week 7)

Smallest margin of victory: 3 (2 times)

Prediction

Duncanville-North Shore Part IV.

The Panthers and Mustangs face off in the fourth installment of this state championship rivalry. North Shore has taken all three state matches over Duncanville, including the wild 41-36 hail mary game in 2018.

Can Duncanville finally win one over North Shore?

Can Reginald Samples finally win one with the Panthers?

The Panthers have only one state championship, which came back in 1998. These Panthers have allowed under 10 points per game, including a 41-0 shutout over Prosper in the state semifinals.

The Mustangs have nearly put up 700 points this season.

The Mustangs are 5-0 at state.

DeSoto makes the trip to state for the second time in program history, first since 2016 when the Eagles beat Cibolo Steele 38-29. Darius Bailey has been electric and among the best in the state with 3,552 yards passing and 42 touchdowns to only three picks.

DeSoto has rushed for nearly 3,500 yards and 43 TDs. 4-star Texas commit Johntay Cook II is a play-maker and has caught 21 touchdowns.

Vandegrift upset Katy last week to make the trip for the first time in program history. After dropping the first game of the season, the Vipers have won 14 straight. QB Brayden Buchanan has thrown for 3,292 yards and 29 TDs. He also has nine rushing scores. Alex Witt is the leading back with 1,085 yards and 18 TDs. Miles Coleman is the leading target with 94 catches, 1,604 yards and 13 TDs.

Score

Duncanville 28, North Shore 27

DeSoto 35, Vandegrift 24