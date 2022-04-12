Preview of summer for southern Ontario, but it comes at a price

With mid-April here, southern Ontario will finally get to see a bit of true spring weather with sunshine and warm temperatures. Daytime highs will get a decent boost by mid-week, though it could be accompanied by some showers and even thunderstorms in parts of the region. The day won't be a washout, however. The warmth will be short-lived, with another marked cooldown headed for the region by the end of the week. More on the incoming warmth and unsettled weather risks, below.

THIS WEEK: WARMTH SURGES IN ALONG WITH THUNDERSTORM RISK, FOLLOWED BY COOLDOWN

The same system forecast to bring a potentially historic blizzard to the eastern Prairies with a widespread 20-40 cm of snow, with local amounts as high as 50-75 cm, is going to effect southern Ontario this week -- though it won't be nearly as impactful.

On Tuesday, temperatures will be warm throughout southwestern Ontario and will also be relatively mild for eastern areas. A showery commute is expected in the latter region, with spectacular weather in the afternoon for the south with lots of sunshine.

The warm front will move through southern Ontario on Wednesday, bringing some warmer temperatures for southwestern portions but the system will only reach areas just east of Georgian Bay and through the central parts of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), keeping eastern Ontario a bit colder than what is expected Tuesday.

A sharp temperature contrast will be felt across the south on Wednesday with widespread lower 20s as daytime highs -- with a few spots possibly reaching the mid-20s -- for areas west of the GTA. A very tricky forecast for the GTA, however, as there is uncertainty as to whether the east wind will hold and keep temperatures rather chilly or if the warmer weather can advance into western parts of the region. Temperatures will remain near to below seasonal to the north and east of Toronto.

As well, on Wednesday, there is also the risk for some thunderstorms throughout the day, especially in the southwest during the evening hours. We will even have the risk for some storms to produce hail, as well.

As we head through Thursday, the warm front pushes north into southern Quebec before the cold front swings through late Thursday into early Friday, bringing gusty winds and dropping temperatures to near seasonal values.

As for Easter weekend, another cold front will send temperatures diving to well below seasonal values, including on the holiday itself.

Temperatures will be well below seasonal through next week, as well, with forecasters closely watching to see if parts of the region will also see some snow to go along with the very cold temperatures.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for your latest forecast across Ontario.