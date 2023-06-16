How to prevent more children from dying while locked in hot cars

As temperatures start to heat up, an emergency medicine physician is reminding parents about the dangers of leaving their child in a hot car.

It may sound like common sense, but every year multiple deaths are reported across the nation — about one child every 10 days dies in a hot car.

“It’s heart wrenching when this happens because this is — the intent is just not (there),” said Dr. Purva Grover of Cleveland Clinic. “It’s usually a very tired or exhausted parent juggling 17 things, and this is the most horrible feeling to come to terms to. So yes, it’s so important to remember but ... one would think how does that happen, but it happens.”

The video above explains what needs to be done.