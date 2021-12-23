Prevent ice balls from forming on your dog's legs using this simple hack

Nathan Coleman
·1 min read
A dog's love for snow is too deep to measure, but sometimes the joy of being outdoors in fresh powder gets weighed down by ice balls that form on their legs.

It's a result of your dog's body heat which melts the snow stuck in it's fur to form ice balls — which then continue to pick up more snow.

Now I did some internet sleuthing, and according to a blog post on gollygear.com, an inexpensive and simple solution lies in baby, toddler or children's socks.

For a demonstration on how this hack works, watch the video above.

