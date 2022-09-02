PrettyLittleThing Marketplace app: Greenwashing or a step forward?

Love Island star Indiyah Polack is the face of PrettyLittleThing's new marketplace

In what appears to be a move away from fast fashion, PrettyLittleThing have launched an app which will allow customers to re-sell their old clothes.

Earlier this week, the fashion giant announced Indiyah Polack - one of this year's Love Island finalists - as the first PLT Marketplace ambassador.

The 23-year-old will be selling some of her own outfits on the site, and in a statement said the app's focus on re-wearing and re-selling was "something that's important to [her]".

Some have seen it as a positive move from the brand, which might encourage more young people to shop second hand.

But there has been a backlash, and many have accused PLT of "greenwashing" - marketing designed to make customers believe your company is doing more to protect the environment than it really is.

'Massive eye roll'

Former Love Islander Brett Staniland - who refused to wear fast fashion on the show - has protested outside a PrettyLittleThing show

Brett Staniland, who was on Love Island last year, agrees.

Even before his time on the show, the 28-year-old model has taken a stance against fast fashion. While on the series, he refused to wear clothes from the show's then sponsor, I Saw It First.

Last year, he protested outside a PrettyLittleThing catwalk show put on by the brand's creative director and fellow former Islander Molly-Mae Hague.

Brett tells Radio 1 Newsbeat that he thinks PLT are putting the onus on consumers to be more environmentally friendly.

"When I saw the announcement, it was a massive eye roll," he says.

"It was interesting for me to see PLT announcing that this is how they're going to be more ethically responsible.

"But they were essentially just placing all the responsibility on the consumers."

Fashion consultant Ronaé thinks PLT has to do much more to make meaningful changes

Ronaé Fagon, a 30-year-old fashion consultant, says the app doesn't do anything to tackle wider issues within the industry, such as working conditions - something PLT's parent company Boohoo has faced criticism over.

"Unless they go deeper and deal with the actual issue of their overproduction, heavy use of oil-derived materials, exploitation of workers in their supply chains and quality of their garments, it's not even scratching the surface," she says.

But, despite its critics, the site - which isn't just limited to PLT clothes - might encourage some shoppers to think about making more sustainable fashion choices.

TikTok influencer Victoria Wright, 26, says it's a "step in the right direction".

"Having someone like Indiyah champion it is great, because she's got an amazing fashion sense," she says.

"It'll encourage young people to get online and buy second hand, rather than go out and buy new."

TikTok influencer Victoria thinks the app will help to encourage more second-hand purchases

PrettyLittleThing said in a statement: "Our customers told us they want simple and easy ways to give their old clothes a new lease of life and make some money for themselves in the process.

"PrettyLittleThing Marketplace is a community platform that will allow people to do just that.

"We are all about making fashion more diverse and inclusive, giving our customers the creative freedom to express themselves.

"With the PLT Marketplace App, it is now even easier to join our'PLTLoved movement as we all play our part in reducing waste."

