PrettyLittleThing and Beauty Influencer, Amrezy Debut First-Ever Beauty Collab During New York Fashion Week

PrettyLittleThing, a UK-Based Fashion, Beauty and Lifestyle Brand, recently launched its newest 18-piece makeup collection in collaboration with OG beauty influencer Amrezy during The Blonds Spring/Summer 2023 runway show at New York Fashion Week.

Amrezy and PrettyLittleThing Beauty collab is the brand's first-ever major beauty campaign. Over the last year, Amrezy worked closely in the development process to include everyday glam that is interchangeable from an evening out or a daytime moment. "The collection is very inspired by NYC. All the names are very dear to me." Amrezy told Hypebae. From golden nudes to subtle cream blushes, lip glosses, lipsticks, liquid highlighters and lip liners, the collection was strategically curated to Amrezy's beauty style. "My favorite from the collection is definitely the lipsticks. The Soho nude lipstick especially. Lipstick is my absolute everyday essential."

The PrettyLittleThing x Amrezy beauty collection ranges from $10 USD to $18 USD and can be purchased via the brand's website.

