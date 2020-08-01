Pretty Little Liars star Ryan Merriman signs up for new thriller movie

Photo credit: Mike Pont - Getty Images

Pretty Little Liars' Ryan Merriman has joined the cast of a new crime thriller titled Out of Exile.

Written and directed by Kyle Kauwika Harris, this indie movie centres on paroled thief Gabriel Russell (Merriman), who's being hunted down by an FBI agent following an armed car robbery that didn't go to plan (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Meanwhile, Gabriel's trying to fix a broken family and balance his own life.

Sons of Anarchy star Hayley McFarland will play Gabriel's estranged daughter, while Pulp Fiction's Zed actor Peter Greene fills the crime boss spot.

The movie itself is scheduled to roll cameras in Oklahoma from October.

Ready to get going on the project, Harris commented: "I'm so excited to be working with this incredible cast to bring life to a powerful story about violence and the legacy of generational trauma.



"Oklahoma is home and makes a perfect backdrop for this film and we're excited to be going into producing in October in a safe and responsible way."

In other movie news, Idris Elba has confirmed this week that a big screen case for his long-running TV character DCI John Luther is in the works at last.

"It is happening!" he said. "With a film, the sky is the limit. Obviously, you can be a little bit more bold in the storylines, maybe international, a little bit sort of up the scale."

