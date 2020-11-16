‘Pretty Little Liars’ Sasha Pieterse Gave Birth To a Son, and His Name is So Rock 'N' Roll

Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

Sasha Pieterse, AKA Pretty Little Liars' infamous Alison DiLaurentis, announced the birth of her baby boy with husband Hudson Shaeffer, and it's one good thing that's happened in 2020. On Friday, DiLaurentis shared an Instagram of son, Hendrix Wade, sleeping peacefully on a furry blanket—just the vision of calm and quiet we could all use right now.

"One week ago today our lives changed forever," Pieterse started the caption.

Though Hendrix Wade seems to be perfectly sweet and calm per Instagram, he apparently gave his mom quite the lengthy labor before joining the world. "After 27 hours of labor Hendrix Wade Sheaffer made his grand entrance on November 6th at 5:39am weighing in at 7lbs 14oz and 20.5 inches tall," Pieterse wrote. But the new parents are all heart eyes and happiness for their baby boy. "We are absolutely in love with him and we still can’t believe he’s ours," she continued.

The PLL family chimed in to share their excitement for Hendrix's birth. "Auntie J can’t wait to meet him," Janel Parrish (Mona Vanderwaal) wrote. Lucy Hale (Aria Montgomery) didn't have any words, but instead a relatable series of heart and crying face emojis. PLL showrunner I. Marlene King also expressed her joy for the new parents, writing, “I can’t wait to meet your beautiful baby boy. Sending you so much love."

But this technically isn't Pieterse and Sheaffer's first time being parents, because they've been caring for their fur babies for years now. On October 31st, Pieterse shared a birthday post for their two great danes, Lady and Levi, who turned 6.

Hopefully Lady and Levi are ready to share their home with a new sibling.