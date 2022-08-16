‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Creators Break Down the Series’ Horror Movie Homages (Video)

Katie Campione
·4 min read

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the HBO Max series “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” is a much more horror-centric take on Sara Shepard’s young adult novels about a group of teenage girls who are being stalked by an anonymous assailant.

While the teen slasher series contains plenty of callbacks to the original series (hello, crazy twin theory), there are also a ton of winks to classic horror films that make the series that much more eerie — from strikingly obvious references like “Carrie” to more subtle references like “The Shining.”

“We’re such die hard horror fans,” co-creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TheWrap. “I think that’s part of the fun of this show is getting to play with those tropes and doing new versions of those scenes.”

As Season 1 of “Original Sin” comes to an end this week, Aguirre-Sacasa and co-creator Lindsay Calhoon Bring broke down some of the best homages to the horror genre throughout the series.

Also Read:
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin': Mallory Bechtel and Zaria Dissect the Tension Between Faran and Kelly (or Is It Karen?)

“Carrie”

You’d be hard-pressed to have missed the references to “Carrie” throughout the first two episodes of the series. The first nod to the classic horror film is in the opening of the first episode, when a distraught Angela Waters begs her friends to help her before jumping from the rafters to her death at a Y2K party.

There is an obvious callback to both that scene and its film inspiration in the second episode, when Karen Beasley (Mallory Bechtel) is hiding in the rafters ready to pour red paint on Imogen Adams (Bailee Madison) when she is crowned spirit queen at the Millwood High School dance. However, “A” gets the best of her before she can, pushing Karen out of the rafters and killing her.

“That’s the most overt of them,” Aguirre-Sacasa said of the multiple “Carrie” moments throughout the series.

“Pyscho”

The 1960 Alfred Hitchcock classic is actually mentioned by name in Episode 4 of the series when Tabby Haworthe (Chandler Kinney) decides to recreate the famous shower scene for her film class. But instead of a straight take on the scene, she decides to use it as a chance to subvert the genre. In Tabby’s version of the scene, female Norman Bates stabs an unassuming man as he takes a shower.

“There was a documentary that was literally only about the shooting of the Alfred Hitchcock ‘Psycho’ shower scene. I watched it, and I was like, ‘Wait. Lindsay, did you ever see that documentary?’ That kind of inspired that little storyline,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “We’re also students of horror films, so even going back and studying those movies and what they did and how they did it and figuring out how we wanted to celebrate that, but also subvert it and bring it into 2022.”

The co-creators agreed that they took Tabby’s class assignment opportunity to tell more horror stories — which are predominantly told by male filmmakers — from a “female point of view.”

“Having a character like Tabby, a female director, being able to sort of write through her and tell stories through her really helps us flip that gaze through the show,” Bring said.

Also Read:
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Creators Break Down the Twin Theory and That Haunting Halloween Murder

“Jaws”

You may have missed this moment in Episode 3, which is not a direct reference at all, but more so inspired by the Steven Spielberg thriller. While the school sits in the auditorium and listens to a eulogy about Karen, “A” looms under the bleachers directly under the Liars. He reaches for Imogen’s legs, but she gets up and rushes out of the auditorium just in time.

“You might not think ‘Jaws’ and ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ but I think in our writers’ room we were pitching on an amazing horror moment for Episode 3 and the idea came up, ‘What about ‘Jaws’ in an auditorium?'” Bring said. “So, that moment is so scary and amazing, but again inspired by a horror property that we love, just subverted and done in a very different way.”

“The Shining” and “It”

Again, these two films don’t receive an overt mention in the series, but rather the entire Adams household is loosely inspired by both films. You might remember the scene in Episode 1, where Imogen and Karen walk down the hallway to the bathroom, only to discover Imogen’s mom dead in the bathtub.

“That long, red hallway — we call it ‘the horror hallway,'” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “It’s like it was straight out of a horror movie. I remember the first time my husband saw dailies, he was like ‘Oh that hallway is so red.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s a horror movie hallway.'”

The bathroom and the hallways reappear in several more moments throughout the series, including when “A” kills Tyler during the Halloween party in Episode 5. The eeriness of the bathroom is somewhat influenced by “It,” which is infamous for its creepy bathroom scenes (think: blood spewing out of the sink).

“Even in little details, it was like, ‘What’s the horror movie version?'” Aguirre-Sacasa said.

Also Read:
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Stars Bailee Madison and Maia Reficco Reflect on Their Unsettling Moments in Episode 4

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Canadian welterweight Rory MacDonald calls an end to mixed martial arts career

    Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald, who fought for the UFC title and won the Bellator championship, has called an end to his mixed martial arts career. The 33-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., who now makes his home in Montreal, made the announcement via social media in the wake of his upset first-round loss Saturday to Dilano (The Postman) Taylor, a late replacement opponent, in the Professional Fighters League semifinal in Cardiff, Wales. "My time has come to put the gloves down for go

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe