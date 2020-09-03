Pretty Little Liars is getting a reboot, apparently

From Cosmopolitan

If, like us, a large part of your life between 2010 and 2017 was taken up with theories about who 'A' was, you'll be interested to hear that a Pretty Little Liars reboot is reportedly in the works.

Rewind a few years, and you might remember being heavily invested in the adaptation of Sara Shepard's novels, which followed the lives of five high school girls teenage girls, Spencer, Alison, Aria, Hanna and Emily. The plot follows the friendship as it falls apart, after their leader, Alison, goes missing.

The show starred Troian Bellisario, Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, and is apparently about to get a reboot. Details are sparse, and fans are divided over it (more about that later.)

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will apparently be at the helm. According to The Hollywood Reporter, his take on the teen drama will feature a new story and new characters, will means we already know it's going to be good.



Sadly further details about the show, including casting announcements and storylines are yet to be revealed, so it's unclear whether any of the original cast or characters will star. It's also unclear where original series creator I Marlene King will be involved, given that she left Warner Bros TV for Disney last year.

Fans seem to have mixed feelings about the reboot, with some questioning why it's happening so soon. "As interesting as this looks not sure if I'm ready for a #PLL reboot. The original #PrettyLittleLiars still feels pretty fresh," one wrote. Another added, "Has enough time even passed for there to be a Pretty Little Liars reboot?"

Others are more up for it, though - "Found myself getting too excited about the Pretty Little Liars reboot" one fan wrote, with someone else saying, "@hbomax Is it true that you will reboot Pretty Little Liars? The best series in the world."

