“Pretty Little Liars” Actress Ashley Benson Marries Oil Heir Brandon Davis

The 'Pretty Little Liars' actress and her fiancé recently tied the knot, a source confirms to PEOPLE

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson is married!

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, and oil heir Brandon Davis, 44, recently tied the knot, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

On Monday, the actress and Davis, who are expecting their first child together were seen shopping at the Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom as they added baby essentials to their registry.

The mom-to-be was all smiles, glowing as she hugged her bump in an all-black outfit amid her shopping.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Ashley Benson visits Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom & Shop on November 06, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

According to Entertainment Tonight who was first to report the news, the wedding comes just days after Benson's mother, Shannon Benson, shared a photo on Instagram of what appears to be her daughter and her new son-in-law wearing wedding bands.

Benson and Davis were first linked romantically in January, when they were spotted getting cozy at a Los Angeles Lakers game. The pair sat courtside, where they were seen laughing and smiling, with Davis' arm resting on Benson's leg as they watched.

In February, the pair were photographed again, this time on a double date with actress Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Cody John, JustJared reported.

Shortly after, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed their relationship. "They have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people," a source close to the couple said at the time.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis were first romantically linked in January 2023, when they were spotted getting cozy courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

With a few exceptions, the couple has kept their relationship out of the spotlight, a purposeful choice for Benson, who told Cosmopolitan UK that she prefers to keep her love life private.

“You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. [But] it's more sacred that way,” the told the outlet in 2021. “Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it."

Benson did give a few rare glimpses into their relationship on her Instagram account, however. In June, the actress shared several photos of the couple at a friend’s wedding, and in July, the couple announced their engagement on the platform.

Instagram/ashleybenson Ashley Benson Instagram

Davis shared the news on his Instagram Story, posting a photo of Benson wearing a diamond ring, which he captioned, "Love of my life.”

The Spring Breakers star reshared the post, writing, “My best frienddddd I love you.”

In September, Benson gave a glimpse into her and Davis’ newly engaged life, sharing an entire carousel dedicated to her then-fiance for his birthday.

“So glad you’re mine forever,” she captioned several photos of the pair, including one at the Eiffel Tower and one of them sharing a smooch.

“I love you,” she continued in the caption. “Happy birthday my sweet 🥰🥰🥰🥰.”



A rep for Benson did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

