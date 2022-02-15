A Pretty Face Ain’t Enough

pretty face

Welcome to the Love Hotline! Drag queens Jujubee and Thorgy Thor are answering your burning questions about navigating the world of dating. Whether it be over video chat or good old-fashioned letters, your two favorite queens have got you covered with their entertaining “expert” advice!

Ashlyn hits up the Love Hotline to ask hosts Thorgy Thor (@thorgythor) and Jujubee (@jujubeeonline) if good looks should be enough of a reason to overlook some red flags and keep a relationship going. Could there possibly be anything more important than a pretty face? Time to find out!

Ashlyn explains that she’s in the early stages of her relationship, but her partner is already projecting his fear of breaking up. “Should I just go ahead and cut my losses and leave?” wonders Ashlyn. However, like all juicy problems, Ashlyn’s situation has a twist.

“He is a dime piece. And like, he’s the dessert every night,” gushes Ashlyn.

“That was a lot of information, I love it,” says Thorgy. “We know he’s hot, we know he’s gorgeous, we also know that he’s projecting,” adds Jujubee, summing up the situation.

Ashlyn shares that the relationship has been going on for 2 months, making his projecting fear over breaking up even more alarming, according to the hosts. “I actually think that’s a gift,” says Jujubee. “He is telling you exactly who he is. And you just gotta believe him. These are red flags.”

Jujubee continues, advising Ashlyn to “let that pretty face go somewhere else,” because Ashlyn is going to find somebody “even more beautiful,” that actually deserves her!

Ashlyn agrees, admitting that she was mostly holding on to him because of his looks. The hosts surmise that this guy is manipulating Ashlyn, testing her on how far she is willing to keep the relationship moving. “Let somebody else eat that dessert,” suggestsThorgy.

An inspired Ashlyn hangs up, thanking the queens for their honesty and advice. “You know what they say,” begins Jujubee, once Ashlyn leaves the call. “The devil’s attractive, too.”

Story continues

Thorgy and Jujubee tie things up with a spicy game of “Would You Rather,” in which they pit “walking in on your parents having sex,” against “having your parents walk in on you having sex.” You won’t want to miss this one!

The post A Pretty Face Ain’t Enough appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

A bunch of Tory Burch sandals are over 30% off at Nordstrom

Brown Girl Hands calls out beauty industry’s lack of diversity in product photography

Over 7,000 Amazon shoppers love this gel nail kit: 'It works like a dream'

From Couple to Throuple