Pretty Deadly talks hosting NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE WrestleMania, Miz, NXT Fort Pierce & more

Pretty Deadly, the pride of the U.K., one of the best tag teams in the world, will add to its impressive resume during WWE WrestleMania Weekend 2023.

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson -- true sports entertainers -- will host NXT Stand & Deliver at 1 p.m. EST Saturday, April 1 via Peacock from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Later that day is Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 (WrestleMania Hollywood) from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The spotlights, the action, the stars, the glitz, the glamour, that’s a perfect fit for Pretty Deadly, and they are ready for NXT Stand & Deliver ... and also WrestleMania, if needed. It’s their first live attended WrestleMania. Awesome.

Before traveling to California, a week prior, members of NXT return to the Havert L. Fenn Center on Friday, March 24 for a fun house show in (South Florida) Fort Pierce (quite the contrast from Hollywood, California). Someone say Waffle House. There’s not 1; there’s 2 nearby. Paying your dues.

Here is my video interview with NXT’s Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, collectively known as Pretty Deadly.

They talk hosting NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE WrestleMania, NXT Fort Pierce, New Day, cats & dogs and more.

NXT Stand & Deliver

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller.

Fallon Henley and Kiana James (champs) (with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen) vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Wes Lee (champ) vs. four TBD: Fatal five-way match for the NXT North American Championship.

Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. two TBD: Ladder match for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Bron Breakker (champ) vs. Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) for the NXT Title.

Your NXT Stand & Deliver Hosts: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson).

Pretty Deadly tag champs

Cementing their villainous status, Pretty Deadly defeated Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) to capture the NXT UK Tag Team Championship on the February 25, 2021 edition of NXT UK.

They dropped the titles to Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate) on the December 9 episode of NXT UK, ending their reign at 287 days.

Then Pretty Deadly treked to the states and climbed the NXT mountain.

In April 2022, they defeated the Creed Brothers in a gauntlet match, also involving Legado Del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde), Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, and Grayson Waller and Sanga, to win the vacant NXT Tag Team Championship, making them the first tag team to win the titles on their NXT debut and the second team to hold both the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Championships.

Prince and Wilson lost the tag titles to the Creed Brothers on June 4, 2022 at NXT In Your House, ending their first reign at 53 days.

They regrouped.

At NXT Worlds Collide on September 4, 2022, Pretty Deadly defeated the Creed Brothers, Gallus, and Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Elimination Match to unify the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Championships.

At NXT Deadline in December, Pretty Deadly dropped the NXT tag team titles to The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), ending their second reign at 98 days.

NXT Fort Pierce

NXT returns to the Havert L. Fenn Center in (South Florida) Fort Pierce on Friday, March 24.

See established NXT superstars and new talent as its the best bang for your buck.

WWE NXT

