Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There is something about wearing a white dress during the summer that just feels right.

Not only does the color always feel fresh and airy, but you can wear a white dress to pretty much any warm-weather occasion (minus a wedding that isn’t yours, of course). If you could use a new white style for this season, look no further than En Saison’s Eyelet Detail Flutter Sleeve Poplin Maxi Dress.

This dress is a recent addition to Nordstrom’s New Markdowns section, and we have a feeling it won’t be in stock for long.

This maxi dress almost has too many pretty details to count. The top of the dress has these very ethereal eyelet flutter sleeves and a simple V-neck neckline. The open back has a fun criss-cross moment, and the rest of the dress flows down to the ankles and has a tiered hem with more eyelet detailing.

While this dress does have some volume for added drama, it’s not too much where you’ll feel like you’re getting lost in the fabric. It goes on easily, thanks to its hidden side-zip closure. Plus, this dress is made from 100% cotton so you won’t overheat on toasty summer days.

Oh, and it has pockets! Need we say more?

Currently, this white dress is on sale for just about $80, but if white isn’t your thing, the style is also discounted in black, shown above, but it’s selling fast. And if you already have enough white and black dresses in your wardrobe, this design also comes in sage green and dusty pink, but you’ll have to pay full price for those colors.

The En Saison Eyelet Detail Flutter Sleeve Poplin Maxi Dress fits true to size and comes in sizes XS to L. Grab this must-have style while it’s in stock!

The post The prettiest white sundress is 40% off at Nordstrom and you’re going to want it appeared first on In The Know.