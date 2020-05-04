The prettiest birthstone jewelry for Mother's Day gifts, starting at $24

Finding thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts is no easy feat. Some moms assure you that they don’t want any gifts, but as much as they might try to convince you otherwise, almost every mom would like to receive something meaningful from their kids. So, do yourself (and your mom) a favor and pick out something special for her this year. A sentimental gift fitting for the woman who gave birth to you? Birthstone jewelry.

Birthstone jewelry is something your mom will wear for years, thinking of you each time she looks at the colorful baubles. Choose either you mom’s birthstone or your own, if you think she’d rather represent your birthday in her jewelry. Another option is finding baubles with multiple gemstones, representing both you and your family’s birthdays. Plus, some of the pricier options are the perfect Mother’s Day gifts to go in on with your siblings as a combined present. While some birthstone jewelry can look gaudy and bulky, we found delicate and elegant pieces.

Sometimes the best presents come in the smallest packages, so shop affordable birthstone jewelry for mom—from necklaces to bracelets to rings to earrings—below.

1January birthstone: garnet





Three garnet beads are centered on a delicate gold chain to make a Dainty 14k Gold January Birthstone Bracelet. This understated birthstone bracelet is ideal for everyday wear, and can be paired with other delicate pieces for a layered look mom is sure to love. Garnets are known as the stone of strength, safety, and self-empowerment, so help your mom channel that energy with this pretty piece.

2February birthstone: amethyst





Kendra Scott is known for its beautiful stones, and the amethyst gemstone on this birthstone bracelet is no exception. We love the geometric tassels that finish off the adjustable closure on this gold bracelet, and the violet variety of quartz is stunning. Shop more birthstone bracelets here, and a similar design in necklace form.

3March birthstone: aquamarine

Sometimes, less is more. These simple drop earrings can be paired with both casual and fancy outfits alike. The shiny silver finish enhances the color of the particular gemstone, like these aquamarine crystals for the March birthstone, which represents courage, loyalty and friendship.

4April birthstone: diamond





They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and when it comes to the sparkly stone, simplicity is key. This diamond necklace from Mejuri makes the perfect everyday piece, and your mom will love wearing your (or her) April birthstone close to her heart. If your mom already has a chain fitting for this gemstone, buy the charm on its own for $75.

5May birthstone: emerald





Personalized jewelry makes for meaningful Mother’s Day gifts; adding an initial to a birthstone bracelet makes the already-thoughtful gift even more special. This 14k Gold Letter and Birthstone Bracelet, Dainty Double Row Chain is super-dainty and clasps securely over the wrist, so it stays in place. Choose your first initial to match your birthstone, like this emerald gemstone for May, which signifies wisdom, growth, and patience.

6June birthstone: moonstone





There are three common birthstones for the month of June: alexandrite, pearl, and moonstone. Our personal favorite is the iridescent gemstone called moonstone, which symoolizes intuition and balance. This Moonstone Ring from designer ByCilaJewelry is adjustable and a teardrop gemstone is centered on the sterling silver or vermeil band.

7July birthstone: ruby





Put a warm spin on birthstone jewelry with these gold stud earrings. Simple yet sophisticated, these earrings can dress any outfit up or down, and the ruby gemstone symbolizes love, passion, and a zest for life. The shape of these earrings is so classic, they may very well become your mom’s new go-to pair.

8August birthstone: peridot





The August birthstone, peridot, is light and bright, making it complementary to many spring and summer outfits. This Kendra Scott Elisa Birthstone Pendant Necklace is gold-plated and features an eye-catching geometric gemstone.

9September birthstone: sapphire





Kids trying to incorporate multiple birthstones into one piece of jewelry for mom: This one’s for you. Even if you have a huge family, don’t worry—you can choose up to 11 birthstones to add onto this custom necklace. If you’re cutting it close with timing, one shopper noted that Silveristic “shipped out the item in record timing.” Double check that it will arrive in time for Mother’s Day, because mom will surely be impressed by this custom birthstone necklace.

10October birthstone: opal





Give your mom a Mother’s Day gift with twice the sentimental value: birthstone and zodiac jewelry in one necklace. This personalized jewelry is sure to mean more to your mom than an average necklace, and it’s casual enough to be worn on the daily. The opal birthstone is said to signify confidence and faithfulness.

11November birthstone: citrine





Simulated diamonds and gemstones line this sterling silver, gold-plated birthstone ring. It’s small enough to pair well with other rings in your mom’s jewelry box, but the colorful birthstones will stand out among gold and silver baubles. Wearing citrine is supposed to bring trust, strength, vitality, and energy into your life.

12December birthstone: zircon





Choose one birthstone or combine multiple to make a multi-colored ring. This thin ring is made to be stacked on top of others, so opt for several rings with different-colored rectangular gemstones if your mom would like to have each of her kids (or herself) represented in the stack of baubles. The December birthstone, zircon, represents happiness and prosperity.