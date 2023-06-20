The Pretenders to Play ‘Surprise’ Glastonbury Set

The Pretenders will perform a “surprise” set at Glastonbury Festival this weekend as the event’s last-minute band that has become a recent tradition.

The band members announced their upcoming performance via social media. They will perform at Park Stage at 7:45 p.m. local time on June 24.

“It’s always been there for most of our lifetimes,” lead singer Chrissie Hynde said in the caption of the announcement posts. “There has never been a festival like it anywhere else.”

The Pretenders released their new single, “I Think About You Daily,” featuring a string arrangement from Radiohead’s and The Smile’s Johnny Greenwood. “I Think About You Daily” is the second single from their upcoming album LP “Relentless,” which releases Sept. 15. The band’s 12th full-length album follows 2020’s “Hate for Sale.”

The latest album will give a glimpse into the status of the band as of 2023 with previous characteristics like “impulsiveness and “attitude” that feature in hits “I’ll Stand By You” and “Back on the Chain Gang,” according to NME.

The band has previously performed at Glastonbury in 1994 and 2017. The festival is known for last-minute acts performing surprise sets, like Lady Gaga, The Libertines and more.

Other upcoming stops for The Pretenders include joining Guns N’ Roses at London’s BST Hyde Park with more outdoor shows in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland. Festival appearances include Midnight Sun, Black Deer, Bearded Theory and Kite.

The Pretenders are also slated to perform at the Ohana Festival in California with an invitation from Pearl Jam’s lead singer Eddie Vedder and rockstar Dave Grohl.