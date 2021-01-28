Pretend It’s a City: why Fran Lebowitz has become the muse of the moment

Fran Lebowitz (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

At a time when most Londoners are spending the day indoors, staring at laptops screens, before logging off and staring at our TV screens, Pretend It’s a City offers a glimpse of what city life used to be like – and what it will be like again, in a happier future.

The seven-part documentary series is a love letter to New York, penned by two of its brightest inhabitants, director Martin Scorsese and his subject, the writer and all-round wit Fran Lebowitz. It features footage from a pre-pandemic NYC, the city heaves and bustles, as Lebowitz talks. And talks and talks.

Her delivery is often frantic but her comic timing is always perfect, and her barbs – well, they’re hilarious. The 70-year-old may be something of a curmudgeon but spending time with her, even via a Netflix show, is life-affirming. Here is why.

Fran’s friends

Early on in the series, Lebowitz reflects on the power of cities to foster creative environments for artists, noting that “hanging around is very important”, a line that feels especially poignant during London’s third lockdown.

Lebowitz arrived in New York at the beginning of the 1970s and worked as a cab driver and cleaner before finding work as a writer at Andy Warhol’s Interview magazine. She and Warhol never got on but her friendships are clearly important to her.

She has always rejected monogamy, instead cultivating a large group of friends that are as fascinating and talented as she is. Toni Morrison was a beloved friend and Scorsese clearly adores her, chuckling away, often before she’s even started to tell her actual joke.

Martin Scorsese and Fran LebowitzNetflix

The world view

Lebowitz herself would probably be suspicious of the hype Pretend It’s a City is generating. After all, she basically makes a living by being scathing about things. A critic of great repute in the 1970s, she all but gave up writing after suffering from a permanent bout of writer’s block and now generates her income via speaking engagements, with her irascible delivery delighting fans across the US.

She is rude about many aspects of life, pouring scorn on everything from competitive sport (“It seems like an appropriate thing for a seven-year-old child”) to the concepts of wellness and going on holiday. In an age when online discourse veers between death threats and giddy evangelism, her suspicious but smart outlook is refreshing.

Even when you don’t agree with her (she can be tone-deaf about the reality of city life for those on lower incomes, for example), it’s hard not to admire the way that she lays it out.

Fran Lebowitz’s signature lookGetty Images for Netflix

The aesthetic

There is a lot to learn from Lebowitz – the woman’s brain is clearly enormous – but the clearest lesson of the entire show is perhaps a relatively shallow one: identify a personal style and stick to it.

The documentary series uses footage and photography dating back to the 1970s and Lebowitz looks excellent in every single image. Early on, she decided on a kind of uniform: stiff, straight-cut jeans; white or pale blue shirts and gold cufflinks; navy blazers and coats; brown cowboy boots; tortoiseshell glasses. She wears little make-up and her dark hair is cut in a bob.

The look relies on a clean simplicity and it’s put together with painstaking care. Lebowitz’s custom-made glasses cost, she once admitted, around the same as a car. Her cowboy boots are made specially, as she prefers a rounded toe, rather than the more easily available pointed or square styles. Her blazers are from the Savile Row tailor Anderson & Sheppard (they have a Fran-sized dummy so she doesn’t have to travel to London every time she wants a new jacket) and her men’s shirts are Hilditch & Key.

Further Listening

If, after more than three hours of Fran, you find yourself desperate for more, then do check out her episode of the Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso podcast. Recorded during the early days of the pandemic, it finds Lebowitz in a more introspective mood.

She discusses the impact of Covid-19 as well as racism and white privilege in the US, her grief at losing Toni Morrison and the devastating impact of the Aids epidemic on New York’s artistic community.