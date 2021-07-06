Pret to sell Christmas sandwiches for a month as ‘people missed them last December’

Rock on: Slade singer and guitarist Noddy Holder (Press Handout)

Slade singer Noddy Holder – the man who belts out the band’s huge hit, Merry Xmas Everybody – headed down to a Soho Pret a Manger today as the sandwich chain put their seasonal sarnie on sale for a month.

The festive club, which has turkey slathered in a port and orange cranberry sauce, pork stuffing, spinach and mayo, is available in Prets nationwide from today, and will be on sale until the first week of August. 50p from every sale will go towards the Pret Foundation, the company’s charity arm that works to help the homeless and poverty-striken.

The chain claim the launch – which feels like a good way for them to drive footfall to their stores – comes as a response to “being inundated with messages from customers who missed out last December.”

Clare Clough, the company’s UK managing director, said: “Every year customers ask us for the Christmas sandwich to return earlier and earlier, and after many customers missed out on having one last year we’ve decided to stand by our mission of spreading joy through our food and coffee, and bring our iconic Christmas sandwich back early for a limited time this summer.

She continued: “While we can’t change the weather or the football scores this summer, we can help people celebrate and recreate some festive joy by reuniting them with their favourite Christmas sandwich.”

The sandwich will also be available on Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat, while vegans and vegetarians will have to make do with the vegan nut roast recipe, which is being released on the company’s social media channels.

Pret kicked off the announcement by having Holder hand out 100 free sandwiches to customers this morning. The rocker, now 75, is said to still make somewhere in the region of £500,000 every year from his 1973 festive smash.

Read More

Christmas sandwiches 2020: the tried and tested lunch offerings from Pret, Starbucks and more