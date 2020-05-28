Pret A Manger to reopen 204 more UK stores for takeaway in June

LONDON (Reuters) - Sandwich and coffee shop chain Pret A Manger will reopen a further 204 shops across Britain for takeaway and delivery on June 1 as England's lockdown is eased, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"I'm very pleased to announce that on Monday 1st June we will reopen a further 204 Pret shops across the UK for takeaway and delivery, including in Newcastle, Liverpool and Bath," Chief Executive Pano Christou said in a message to customers.

"This will bring our total number of reopened shops to over 300."



