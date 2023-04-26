Pret A Manger hikes price of its subscription service to £30

Pret a Manger

Pret A Manger has hiked the price of its five-a-day coffee subscription service by 20% to £30 a month.

The sandwich and coffee chain said the new deal would also entitle customers to 10% off every item of food or drink sold in its outlets.

Pret a Manger launched the subscription in September 2020 after sales plunged during Covid lockdowns.

The scheme has been renamed Club Pret and is available in most of Pret's 439 UK stores.

When the chain launched the Pret Coffee Subscription scheme it charged £20 a month for five hot or cold drinks a day, raising that to £25 in February 2022.

However, last year, the BBC reported the Advertising Standards Authority had received thousands of complaints about the lack of available cold, blended drinks.

Then earlier this year the company scrapped smoothies, frappes and milkshakes altogether.

Pret said the subscription service was used 1.25 million times a week in the UK, up 11% year-on-year, and had been introduced to stores in the US and France.