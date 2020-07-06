Pret A Manger to close 30 shops after 'significant operating losses'

Pret A Manger is to permanently close 30 of its shops as a result of "significant operating losses".

The food chain said it had faced "significant operating losses" following the outbreak of COVID-19, which closed many businesses and brought months of lockdown for customers.

Pret said it had already reopened 339 out of its 410 UK shops but footfall remained down and sales were 74% lower when compared to the same point last year. The business said this was worse than seen by their shops in other countries.

It is understood that at least 1,000 jobs are at risk from the closures, which will take place before the end of this year.

The chain will also reduce the number of workers in its other shops, support teams will be restructured, and a sale process will be started for the lease of its main support office in London Victoria.