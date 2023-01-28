Preston vs Tottenham LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more from FA Cup fourth round as Harry Kane on bench

Tottenham hope to build some momentum for the back half of their season as they travel to Preston in the FA Cup fourth round this evening. After a poor run of games that saw them lose to Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League, Spurs got back to winning ways last time out with a 1-0 victory over Fulham thanks to Harry Kane’s strike just before half-time.

Antonio Conte’s men are still struggling to find any sort of attacking rhythm but today’s cup match – against a Championship opponent – could come at just the right time to click them into gear once again. However, the reverse is also true. Should Tottenham lose to Preston today they could will face increased pressure to perform in the league as they attempt to close the gap on the top four.

For their part, Preston will be no pushovers. They’re 11th in the Championship and although they ended 2022 in a bad run of form since the turn of the year Preston have won three of their four matches including a 3-1 comeback win against Huddersfield in the previous round of this competition. Can they surprise Tottenham this afternoon?

Follow all the action from Deepdale as Preston host Spurs in the FA Cup:

Preston vs Tottenham

Preston North End host Tottenham in the FA Cup fourth round with kick off at 6pm

Harry Kane starts on bench after missing training on Thursday through illness

Preston have won three of their last four matches, can they shock Spurs today?

Preston XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Browne, McCann, Ledson, Whiteman, Brady, Cannon, Evans

Tottenham XI: Forster, Tanganga, Sanchez, Lenglet, Doherty, Bissouma, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Perisic

Preston North End FC - Tottenham Hotspur FC

Harry Kane’s bid to become Tottenham’s record scorer faces delay

17:22 , Michael Jones

Illness could see Harry Kane miss out on the chance to become Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time leading scorer in Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Preston.

The Spurs forward went level with Jimmy Greaves on Monday when he hit the winner at Fulham to score his 266th goal for the club.

Story continues

Boss Antonio Conte revealed afterwards Kane had struggled with a fever and he missed training on Wednesday and Thursday this week before he returned on Friday ahead of the weekend clash at Sky Bet Championship outfit Preston.

Harry Kane’s bid to become Tottenham’s record scorer faces delay

'Anything can happen’

17:17 , Michael Jones

Spurs will arrive at Deepdale to face off against Preston tonight for the first time since their meeting at the same venue in 2009 and Ryan Ledson believes his Lancashire side can cause an FA Cup shock.

Th midfielder said: “Obviously we’re coming up against some of the best players in the world. You only have to look at the front three with Harry Kane, Son, and maybe Richarlison.

“They’ve all just been at the World Cup so obviously they’re unbelievable players, and it’s good to test yourself. At Deepdale, hopefully it’s going to be a full house and the fans can get behind us and we can give it a real good go.

“Anything can happen; it’s football. In the FA Cup especially, you’ve seen some bigger shocks than Preston beating Tottenham. We’ll go there, it’s a free hit for us.

“We’ll go and enjoy ourselves, we’ll enjoy the day and give it a right good go.”

Preston vs Tottenham team changes

17:12 , Michael Jones

Preston make two changes to the team that defeated Birmingham City in the Championship last time out. Ben Whiteman and Ched Evans return in place of Liam Delap and Ben Woodburn.

Antonio Conte meanwhile makes six changes to the Spurs side that defeated Portsmouth in the third round. Ben Davies, Emerson Royal, Pape Sarr, Oliver Skipp, Bryan Gil and Harry Kane all drop out with Clement Lenglet, Matt Doherty, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic and Dejan Kulusevski brought in.

Kane starts on the bench after missing training with an illness.

Preston vs Tottenham line-ups

17:00 , Michael Jones

Preston XI: Woodman, Whiteman, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Browne, McCann, Ledson, Brady, Cannon, Evans

📋 TEAM NEWS: This is how North End line up against @SpursOfficial this evening! 👇#COYW #pnefc pic.twitter.com/mvU8oPkUfm — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 28, 2023

Tottenham XI: Forster, Tanganga, Sanchez, Lenglet, Doherty, Bissouma, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Perisic

Preston vs Tottenham

16:58 , Michael Jones

The lights are on at Deepdale ahead of the 6pm kick off between Preston and Tottenham. The official team news will be dropping shortly.

(PA)

Will Arnaut Danjuma start for Spurs?

16:55 , Michael Jones

Cristian Stellini was asked whether Tottenham’s new signing Arnaut Danjuma would start for Spurs today and he was non-committal with his reply saying:

“It depends on the system we use. In the system we use normally he could be a number 10, or a striker. This is the way we want to work with him. This season we lost Lucas for a long time, and we need a player to add to our rotation and it’s good to have him.

“He has experience, because he’s played good Champions League last season. He is a player that can play like a striker, like a winger. He has a lot of positions he can cover, so we are happy, and we are looking forward to working with him.

“It’s normal in January, you need time to give him all the information to play in our team. We are happy, we want to work with him and we are looking forward to working with him.”

Jack Harrison rocket inspires Leeds past Accrington in FA Cup

16:50 , Michael Jones

Leeds avoided another FA Cup upset by winning 3-1 at Accrington to reach the fifth round for just the fourth time in 20 years.

Jack Harrison’s stunning strike gave the Premier League side an interval lead and two goals in as many second-half minutes from Junior Firpo and Luis Sinisterra killed the tie.

But it was not all plain sailing for Jesse Marsch’s side and Sky Bet League One side Accrington deservedly pulled one back through teenage substitute Leslie Adekoya’s first senior goal.

But Leeds, dumped out of the cup by the likes of Hereford, Histon, Rochdale, Sutton, Newport and Crawley in recent years, had too much quality for their hosts and reached the last 16 for the first time in seven years.

Jack Harrison rocket inspires Leeds past Accrington in FA Cup

Kelechi Iheanacho continues fine FA Cup form as Leicester edge past Walsall

16:45 , Michael Jones

Kelechi Iheanacho was Leicester’s FA Cup saviour again as the Foxes squeezed past Walsall.

The substitute’s deflected strike clinched a 1-0 win to send the visitors into the fifth round and spare Youri Tielemans’ blushes. The skipper missed a second-half penalty before Iheanacho ended the Saddlers’ stubborn resistance.

Iheanacho, who also scored the winner in the 1-0 third-round victory at Gillingham, now has 17 goals in 23 FA Cup appearances.

Kelechi Iheanacho continues fine FA Cup form as Leicester edge past Walsall

Harry Kane a doubt

16:40 , Michael Jones

Harry Kane is a doubt for tonight’s FA Cup match against Preston after missing training due to illness earlier in the week. Antonio Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini took the pre-match press conference and confirmed that Kane has travelled with the squad but may not feature.

“The most important thing we have to analyse is the condition of Harry [Kane].” he said, “He played our last match with illness. This week, he trained only today.

“He’s not perfect, but he wants to travel with us, and he wants to be involved in the game. He wants to play in every game.

“We’re happy he’s back, but the last three days were not so perfect for him, because he pushed himself a lot in the last game.”

Early team news for Preston

16:35 , Michael Jones

Preston will be without Tottneham loanee Troy Parrott as the forward is unavailable for selection against his parent club.

Liam Delap is also cup tied having represented Stoke City in their third round victory over Hartlepool United. Ben Whiteman and Brad Potts were back in training, and therefore should be in contention to feature.

How to watch Preston vs Tottenham

16:30 , Michael Jones

Preston vs Tottenham in the fourth round of the FA Cup is due to kick off at 6pm GMT on Saturday 28th January at Deepdale in Preston.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BBC One, with coverage from 5.40pm. The match can be streamed via the BBC iplayer as well.

Preston vs Tottenham

15:57 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this evening’s FA Cup action.

There are two late kick offs tonight with the first one seeing Championship side Preston host the Premier League’s Tottenham at Deepdale. Preston have won three of their last four matches since the turn of the year and are in decent form to welcome Spurs tonight. Harry Kane missed training on Thursday and is a doubt for the match which kicks off at 6pm.

Following the conclusion of that game, Manchester United then take on Reading at Old Trafford with this match kicking off at 8pm. Erik ten Hag is targeting the latter stages of all the domestic competitions and will want his team to put on a position display against Reading tonight. Jadon Sancho has returned to first team training and good feature whilst Andy Carroll is fit again for the Championship side.

We’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates throughout the evening so stick with us.