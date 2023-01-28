Preston vs Tottenham LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

(Getty Images)

Preston vs Tottenham LIVE!

Tottenham are back in FA Cup action tonight as they look to avoid an upset and keep alive their hopes of a first major domestic trophy since 2008. Spurs are up against mid-table Championship opposition away from home under the lights at Deepdale, having squeezed past third-tier Portsmouth in round three courtesy of a stunning goal from Harry Kane.

The England captain may have a more limited role in Lancashire as he seeks the 267th goal that would see him move clear of Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham’s outright all-time leading scorer, having been battling illness all week since netting the important winner against Fulham in the Premier League on Monday night. New signing Arnaut Danjuma could also make his debut in this one after joining on loan from Villarreal in midweek.

North End - two-time winners of this competition - saw off Huddersfield in the last round but have not beaten tonight’s opponents since way back in 1966, drubbed 5-1 in the last meeting 14 years ago. Follow Preston vs Tottenham live below, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Preston vs Tottenham latest news

Kick-off time: 6pm GMT, Deepdale

How to watch: BBC One

Tottenham team news: Kane battling illness

Preston team news: No Delap or Parrott

Prediction: Spurs to claim narrow win

Preston North End FC - Tottenham Hotspur FC

15:51 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick has arrived at Deepdale, one of English football’s most famous old traditional grounds adorned by tributes to Preston icon and England legend Sir Tom Finney.

Let’s hope he will be joined by a full contingent of travelling fans who have not been too badly affected by the chaos on the railways this afternoon.

Not vintage weather at Deepdale pic.twitter.com/Y60Ho3JOsc — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) January 28, 2023

Preston vs Tottenham prediction

15:44 , George Flood

While Tottenham have looked far from convincing at the back in recent weeks, Preston are not exactly prolific when it comes to scoring. Only Huddersfield and Cardiff have netted fewer goals in the Championship this season.

With confidence still fragile, any win will do for Spurs as they look to finally kick their season into gear, and another narrow victory could be on the cards.

Tottenham to win, 1-0.

Preston team news

15:44 , George Flood

Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott is absent for Preston tonight as he cannot play against his parent club.

Liam Delap, who arrived on loan from Manchester City earlier this month, is cup-tied and will also not feature.

But Preston boss Ryan Lowe could be boosted by the respective injury returns of midfield duo Ben Whiteman and Brad Potts.

Tottenham team news

15:39 , George Flood

Harry Kane has made himself available for Tottenham tonight as he seeks the 267th goal of his Spurs career that would see him move past the late, great Jimmy Greaves as the club’s all-time top scorer.

However, it could be that the England captain has a more limited role at Deepdale having played through illness while scoring the winner against Fulham in a Premier League London derby on Monday night.

Kane missed a few days of training in the aftermath of that important victory at Craven Cottage and only returned on Friday, though is desperate to play as ever.

Arnaut Danjuma, meanwhile, is expected to come straight into the squad and play some part on debut after snubbing Everton at the 11th hour to join Spurs on loan from Villarreal in midweek.

Lucas Moura stepped up his return from a tendon injury last night by scoring for Tottenham’s Under-21s in a win over Arsenal, while Bryan Gil is a doubt.

Where to watch Preston vs Tottenham

15:36 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s match will be televised live and free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 5:40pm GMT.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the BBC iPlayer app and BBC Sport website.

Welcome to Preston vs Tottenham LIVE coverage!

15:32 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Preston vs Tottenham in the FA Cup fourth round.

Spurs are hoping to avoid a major slip-up tonight and reached the last-16 in their quest to end a major trophy drought that now stretches back some 15 years.

However, things have been tough under Antonio Conte of late and a battle under the Saturday night lights at an atmospheric Deepdale is a potential banana skin in waiting that will have to be very carefully negotiated.

Kick-off tonight is at 6pm GMT, so stay tuned for all your match build-up and latest team news. We’ll have minute-by-minute coverage of the game itself, including expert analysis from Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick up in Lancashire.