Preston vs Tottenham LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Dan Kilpatrick and George Flood
·4 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Preston vs Tottenham LIVE!

Tottenham are back in FA Cup action tonight as they look to avoid an upset and keep alive their hopes of a first major domestic trophy since 2008. Spurs are up against mid-table Championship opposition away from home under the lights at Deepdale, having squeezed past third-tier Portsmouth in round three courtesy of a stunning goal from Harry Kane.

The England captain may have a more limited role in Lancashire as he seeks the 267th goal that would see him move clear of Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham’s outright all-time leading scorer, having been battling illness all week since netting the important winner against Fulham in the Premier League on Monday night. New signing Arnaut Danjuma could also make his debut in this one after joining on loan from Villarreal in midweek.

North End - two-time winners of this competition - saw off Huddersfield in the last round but have not beaten tonight’s opponents since way back in 1966, drubbed 5-1 in the last meeting 14 years ago. Follow Preston vs Tottenham live below, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Preston vs Tottenham latest news

  • Kick-off time: 6pm GMT, Deepdale

  • How to watch: BBC One

  • Tottenham team news: Kane battling illness

  • Preston team news: No Delap or Parrott

  • Prediction: Spurs to claim narrow win

Preston North End FC - Tottenham Hotspur FC

15:51 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick has arrived at Deepdale, one of English football’s most famous old traditional grounds adorned by tributes to Preston icon and England legend Sir Tom Finney.

Let’s hope he will be joined by a full contingent of travelling fans who have not been too badly affected by the chaos on the railways this afternoon.

Preston vs Tottenham prediction

15:44 , George Flood

While Tottenham have looked far from convincing at the back in recent weeks, Preston are not exactly prolific when it comes to scoring. Only Huddersfield and Cardiff have netted fewer goals in the Championship this season.

With confidence still fragile, any win will do for Spurs as they look to finally kick their season into gear, and another narrow victory could be on the cards.

Tottenham to win, 1-0.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Preston team news

15:44 , George Flood

Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott is absent for Preston tonight as he cannot play against his parent club.

Liam Delap, who arrived on loan from Manchester City earlier this month, is cup-tied and will also not feature.

But Preston boss Ryan Lowe could be boosted by the respective injury returns of midfield duo Ben Whiteman and Brad Potts.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Tottenham team news

15:39 , George Flood

Harry Kane has made himself available for Tottenham tonight as he seeks the 267th goal of his Spurs career that would see him move past the late, great Jimmy Greaves as the club’s all-time top scorer.

However, it could be that the England captain has a more limited role at Deepdale having played through illness while scoring the winner against Fulham in a Premier League London derby on Monday night.

Kane missed a few days of training in the aftermath of that important victory at Craven Cottage and only returned on Friday, though is desperate to play as ever.

Arnaut Danjuma, meanwhile, is expected to come straight into the squad and play some part on debut after snubbing Everton at the 11th hour to join Spurs on loan from Villarreal in midweek.

Lucas Moura stepped up his return from a tendon injury last night by scoring for Tottenham’s Under-21s in a win over Arsenal, while Bryan Gil is a doubt.

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Where to watch Preston vs Tottenham

15:36 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s match will be televised live and free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 5:40pm GMT.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the BBC iPlayer app and BBC Sport website.

Welcome to Preston vs Tottenham LIVE coverage!

15:32 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Preston vs Tottenham in the FA Cup fourth round.

Spurs are hoping to avoid a major slip-up tonight and reached the last-16 in their quest to end a major trophy drought that now stretches back some 15 years.

However, things have been tough under Antonio Conte of late and a battle under the Saturday night lights at an atmospheric Deepdale is a potential banana skin in waiting that will have to be very carefully negotiated.

Kick-off tonight is at 6pm GMT, so stay tuned for all your match build-up and latest team news. We’ll have minute-by-minute coverage of the game itself, including expert analysis from Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick up in Lancashire.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Bucks get Antetokounmpo and Middleton back against Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton in their lineup together for the first time in more than a month. Both forwards played the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Antetokounmpo had missed five straight games with a sore left knee. Middleton hadn’t played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee. Milwaukee selected Antetokounmpo No. 15 overall a decade ago. The native of Greece was the NBA's Most Improved Player award in hi

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • James Harden, Tyrese Maxey lead 76ers past Nets, 137-133

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden hit two 3-pointers and had a driving layup in the final four minutes against his former Brooklyn teammates and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to six games, outscoring the Nets 137-133 on Wednesday night. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 27 points, and Joel Embiid had 26. Harden added 23, and Philadelphia was 35 of 36 from the foul line. Seth Curry had a season-high 32 points for Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving had 30 for the Nets, who have lost five

  • Cardinals' Nootbaar, Boston's Yoshida in Japan's WBC team

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan completed naming its 30-man roster on Thursday for the World Baseball Classic, which includes outfielders Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox. Nootbaar has a Japanese mother but grew up in California and does not speak Japanese. He is the first to play for Japan in the WBC who qualifies because of his ancestry. Japan announced its first 12 members last month. They include MLB players such as Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, San

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Randle, Brunson help Knicks edge Celtics 120-117 in OT

    BOSTON (AP) — Julius Randle had 37 points and nine rebounds, and hit the free throws that gave the New York Knicks the lead for good in a 120-117 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Jalen Brunson added 29 points, seven assists and a game-ending blocked shot for New York, which has won two straight. Immanuel Quickley finished with 17 points and five rebounds. Boston’s Jaylen Brown had a chance to put the Celtics ahead with 7.6 seconds remaining, but misfired on two free th

  • Russia's path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia's path to sending a team to the Paris Olympics next year became clearer on Thursday amid fierce objections from Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee indicated on Wednesday it favors officially neutral teams from Russia and its ally Belarus at the 2024 Olympics despite a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude them entirely. A day later, Russia and Belarus were invited to compete at the Asian Games, a key Olympic qualifier. Russia n

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu

  • Braves sign manager Snitker to extension through 2025 season

    ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, coming off the team's fifth consecutive NL East title, signed a contract extension on Friday that runs through the 2025 season. Snitker, 67, guided the Braves to the 2021 World Series championship before the team won 101 games last season. Snitker said Saturday he is excited about the future of the Braves, who have locked up many core players to long-term deals despite losing shortstop Dansby Swanson and first baseman Freddie Freeman as free a

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • 'Why not sign two years?:' Vancouver Canucks winger Kuzmenko happy with extension

    VANCOUVER — It's little wonder Andrei Kuzmenko captured the hearts of Vancouver Canucks fans so quickly. In a season marked by loss and frustration, the Russian forward with the dimpled grin, gravity defying hair and enthusiastic goal celebrations has been a rare bright spot both on and off the ice. And after signing a two-year extension, that bright spot is sticking around. “I am happy in Vancouver. Why not sign to two years? I think is a good deal for two sides," Kuzmenko said Friday. The deal

  • Ryder extends Farmers lead to 3, Rahm gets hot on windy day

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sam Ryder extended his lead to three shots in the Farmers Insurance Open with a 4-under 68 in challenging wind in the second round Thursday on Torrey Pines' South Course while Jon Rahm had an eagle and three straight birdies late in his 5-under 67 on the easier North Course to get under the cut line. Ryder survived both the Santa Ana wind and the tougher South Course with just one bogey to reach 12-under 132 and take a three-stroke lead over Brendan Steele, who shot a 70 on the

  • Maple Leafs captain John Tavares on the cusp of 1,000th NHL game

    TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row," he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It’s always good to get a chance to do the shootout and ob

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Siakam scores 26, road Raptors sink Kings 113-95

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors beat the Pacific Division-leading Sacramento Kings 113-95 on Wednesday night. “I like him shooting all those perimeter shots,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of Siakam. “He just got back in command of the game.” Fred VanVleet scored 17 points and O.G. Anunoby added 11 for the Raptors, who had lost four of their last six games entering the contest. Precious Achiuwa added 19 points and Chris Boucher came of