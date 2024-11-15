Which Preston players are on international duty?

Two Preston North End players will be on international duty this weekend and for Ali McCann in particular there is a lot at stake.

The midfielder is part of the Northern Ireland squad who are top of their Nations League group in League C. Victories over Belarus and Luxembourg would guarantee promotion to League B.

Stefan Teitur Thordarson is away with Iceland who need just one point from their trip to Montenegro to be assured of avoiding automatic relegation from League B.

Forward Milutin Osmajic was left out of the Montenegro squad but warmed-up for his return from an eight match ban for biting an opponent by scoring five goals in a reserve team match this week.