Son Heung-min finds the old magic to shine on centre stage in Harry Kane’s absence

By Chris Bascombe at Deepdale

They came to see if Harry Kane could rewrite history. In the event, it was a masterclass from Son Heung-min which secured Spurs’ passage to the FA Cup fifth Round.

Son’s spectacular goal from 25 yards shortly after half-time ensured Kane will have to wait for his personal milestone. The South Korean, however, might feel his need greater on this particular evening, banishing some of the demons of the past six months with a stunning reminder of his talent.

Son’s first was exceptional, shifting the tie his side’s way after Preston North End had valiantly reduced Tottenham to long range efforts – a good idea until the Spurs man inflicted maximum punishment.

His second on 70 minutes was as impressive, as he kept his composure to make space in the penalty area before unleashing a ferocious drive into the corner.

“Nice one Sonny,” sang the Tottenham fans, extra glee in those voices as they appreciated their heroes' troubles during this difficult campaign.

The consequence of Son imposing his considerable class on the evening was Kane left to mull as to when his manager would grant him the opportunity to reach his landmark.

We were counting the minutes for Kane from kick-off.

Antonio Conte stood looking directly ahead at the Sir Tom Finney Stand. He may even have considered the Bill Shankly Kop to his right and wondered if such exalted company was perfect for a Kane milestone. When he named his line-up, the football romantic in him remained unmoved.

Kane – seeking the goal that would break Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham record – would have to sit with the substitutes and wait to see if he would be required not only to rewrite club history, but dig his team out of a hole. It was only conceivable he would be summoned if the deputies could not get the job done.

As each minute passed with his team-mates struggling to test Preston keeper Freddie Woodman, he might have felt the shovel coming his way.

The way Spurs began, a mishap looked unlikely, Dejan Kuluveski struck wide when Ivan Perisic’s free-kick ricocheted kindly, and Woodman was stretched when Son burnt his fingers with a dipping 25 yarder.

But the finishing touch was lacking throughout a combative first half, Conte’s side dominant in possession without Woodman being overly employed. If only they had a world class finisher to call upon was the inevitable lament.

In fairness, Son looked the game’s class act whenever in possession, but not entirely comfortable as a No 9. He kept dropping deep to connect with his midfielders before looking up in search of the kind of runs he once made when Kane was the supplier.

Every time Spurs’ players shot from distance, which happened with increasing regularity as half-time approached, Preston manager Ryan Lowe must have felt his match-plan being executed to perfection.

Here was the danger so many Premier League managers flirt with at this stage of the competition, feeling compelled to ensure fringe players are given an opportunity but risking one of the few winnable competitions.

There is no doubt Kane needs a rest. And Richarlison’s injury issues are a burden to Conte, too. Evidently this year’s Champions League and qualifying for next season’s are his priority.

But he must have been concerned at the lack of punch at half time, the most eye-catching moments when Rodrigo Bentacur caught the eye with his midfield elegance 50 yards from goal.

Preston had plenty of know-how of their own to increase Spurs’ anxieties.

Striker Ched Evans’ hold up play underlined his experience, and there was a steeliness to the Championship side which – before the opening goal – Conte would have appreciated despite his frustrations.

Tactically, it was a home triumph that even in the early moments of the second half, Spurs were reduced to shooting from distance.

The flaw in that theory is when the shot is as spectacular as that of Son which gave Spurs their 49th-minute lead.

It has been a strange season for the South Korean, from last year’s golden boot winner to this year trying to prove he should keep his place above Richarlison.

No further proof of his enduring class is required, but it was nonetheless reassuring to see him cut inside on to his left foot and leave Woodman well beaten.

Son stood momentarily impassioned as if even he was surprised by the venom of the strike.

Spurs could relax now, waiting to see if Preston would have the capacity to be more ambitious.

Any chance of a Preston revival looked doomed when Son hit his beautiful second. Conte finally looked to his bench, then, although not to Kane. New signing Arnaut Danjuma – fresh from diverting to north London from Everton – was given his debut and promptly scored. This time last week he was being convinced by Frank Lampard to join Everton. The ex-England man has had better weeks.

Conte had no need to unleash Kane. Perhaps he is sentimental and believes the England captain should break the record on home soil.

And perhaps, just perhaps, this an evening when Kane would willingly sacrifice his chance of personal glory to see Son back to his best.

Preston North End vs Tottenham Hotspur: As it happened

07:51 PM

Full-time: PNE 0 Spurs 3

Spurs huffed and puffed in the first half and then, after a half-time chat, blew the Preston house down in the second. Two wonderful finishes from Son and a fine move to create the third let Spurs go marching on.

07:48 PM

90 min PNE 0 Spurs 3

Cross-Adair replaces Evans. We'll have two minutes of stoppage time as the travelling Tottenham fans serenade Conte with 'Antonio!'

07:44 PM

GOAL!

Preston 0 Spurs 3 (Danjuma) Clever run and though he scuffed the finish it still crept in at the left post. Gil accelerated on a let to right run, sent Kulusevski down the right and he pulled the ball back to the debutant by the penalty spot and he rolled the finish in.

07:43 PM

86 min PNE 0 Spurs 2

Son looks as though he's in pain when he comes off, grimacing and with a nauseated look across his mooey. Nonetheless he can take solace from his two goals and the man of the match award.

07:41 PM

84 min PNE 0 Spurs 2

Tottenham are managing this well, demonstrating their greater stamina and quality to hold Preston at bat and keep probing.

Son departs. On comes Bryan Gil.

07:40 PM

82 min PNE 0 Spurs 2

Alan Shearer is miffed that Spurs are about to take Son off with him on a hat-trick. The game's gone etc.

07:37 PM

79 min PNE 0 Spurs 2

Preston corner on the left. Cannon tries to outmuscle Forster but the keeper is tough and times his jump well, gobbling up the inswinger.

07:35 PM

77 min PNE 0 Spurs 2

Johnson and Fernandez replace Brady and McCann for Preston.

07:35 PM

74 min PNE 0 Spurs 2

Impressive start from Danjuma to initiate a move and almost get on the end of it. Emerson Royal has gone to left wing-back, Perisic on the right and Danjuma through the middle.

07:29 PM

71 min PNE 0 Spurs 2

Preston send on Woodburn for Ledson. Spurs make three changes – Skipp, Danjuma (for his debut) and Skipp replace Sessegnon, Doherty and Bentancur.

07:26 PM

GOAL!

Preston 0 Tottenham 2 (Son) Excellent move. Docherty sweeps a pass into Perisic, back to goal, in the inside right channel. He flicks it to his left with a velvety touch, Son takes it in his stride, sends Storey off to buy a pint of milk and the Evening Times with a dip of the shoulder and lashes a left-foot shot in at the right post.

07:25 PM

67 min PNE 0 Spurs 1

07:24 PM

65 min PNE 0 Spurs 1

After a short spell of adventure from North End, Tottenham take the sting out of it by hogging possession, building methodically until they work the chance to cross for Perisic. The Croatia forward leaps and tries to steer it rather than bullet it towards goal but cannot guide it under the cross-bar.

07:20 PM

63 min PNE 0 Spurs 1

Whiteman joins an attack from a throw-in high on the left. Excellent work from Evans holds off Bentancur and Doherty and then he lays it off to the midfielder who takes a touch, opens his body and whips a left-foot shot the wrong side of the left post.

07:18 PM

61 min PNE 0 Spurs 1

Whiteman wants a penalty when Cannon throws himself to the pitch but the on-loan Everton forward goes into the book instead for diving. Tanganga never touched him.

07:14 PM

58 min PNE 0 Spurs 1

Misunderstanding between Kulusevski and Sessegnon wastes a good attacking position. Spurs fans are chanting their love for Antonio Conte.

07:13 PM

56 min PNE 0 Spurs 1

Ledson pumps an up and under over Sanchez on the half-volley for Cannon to chase. Out comes Forster but Cannon decides not to use the bounce to try to lob him and doubles back. Shame.

07:11 PM

53 min PNE 0 Spurs 1

Doherty leaves his foot in on McCann as he bundles him over. Free-kick on halfway.

07:07 PM

GOAL!

Preston 0 Tottenham 1 (Son) Screamer! Cleverly steps off Ledson to buy some space, takes possession from Kulusevski then bends a left-foot shot unstoppably from 22 yards into the bottom left corner with whip and dip.

07:07 PM

49 min PNE 0 Spurs 0

I do like the funereal version of When the Spurs go Marching in. Lenglet takes possession 30 yards from goal and, with Sessegnon screaming for the ball to be laced down the side, larrups a shot over the bar.

07:05 PM

47 min PNE 0 Spurs 0

Couple of lollipops from Sessegnon earns him the space to cross but a Preston head gets there first.

07:03 PM

46 min PNE 0 Spurs 0

No changes. Tottenham kick off and attack up the left then, following the pattern of the first half, go backwards and then up the right ... and back again ... and yea unto the middle ages.

06:49 PM

Half-time: PNE 0 Spurs 0

Not really an edge-of-the-seat experience. Preston are well drilled and are defending very well, Tottenham have been frustrated by the intensity and positioning of their back three and wing-backs. Son has managed a couple of long-range efforts top warm Woodman's hands but they need more quality in their crossing to break this down. Spurs have not had to deal with much threat, it has to be said.

06:44 PM

43 min PNE 0 Spurs 0

Excellent block/tackle at close range by Lindsay to thwart Kulusevski's shot from the right of the penalty spot.

06:42 PM

41 min PNE 0 Spurs 0

Preston have defended very well, retreating into two banks of three and five when Spurs are on the attack, forming a white wall. Spurs are trying to get behind via the flanks but the crosses haven't been good enough – Doherty clips one that Woodman picks off and a minute later Sessegnon floats his over the goal.

06:38 PM

38 min PNE 0 Spurs 0

Tottenham take that second corner short and play in Kulusevski to the right of the D. He takes a touch then blazes a shot over the bar from 20 yards.

06:37 PM

36 min PNE 0 Spurs 0

Son takes the free-kick and can't beat the front sentry, Brady who heads it behind for a corner and then heads the flick-on from that corner behind for another.

06:36 PM

34 min PNE 0 Spurs 0

Hughes has two bites at Doherty as the right wing-back tried to work space to cross and nails him illegally at the second attempt. Spurs free-kick, wide right, parallel with the 18-yard line.

06:33 PM

32 min PNE 0 Spurs 0

Lack of precision from Lenglet when Son makes a dangerous run down the left of the box. Lenglet puts too much gas on the pass and even a gazelle like Son had no chance of fetching it before it skipped out of play.

06:31 PM

29 min PNE 0 Spurs 0

Sanchez rides his luck with a lucky bounce when flapping under pressure from Cannon in pursuit of a long-ball down the left. The ball, entirely fortuitously, scoops up from his miskick back to Forster and hits his thigh before falling safely back into his stride.

06:29 PM

27 min PNE 0 Spurs 0

Spurs play it short from agoalkick and Preston hound the ball off them by the left corner flag before working it back to Ledson. The former Everton trainee takes too steps and thumps a right-foot riser over the bar from 20 yards.

06:28 PM

25 min PNE 0 Spurs 0

06:26 PM

23 min PNE 0 Spurs 0

Spurs enjoy a long spell of possession with nine white shirts between them and goal. They try to shift them out of the way with good movement, touch and zippy passing until Son sniffs a gap, barrels through it then wraps his instep around a 22-yard shot that swerves into Woodman's palms as he slaps it away. He didn't send it out far enough to the right to beat Woodman with the bend. Ended up virtually in the middle of goal

06:23 PM

21 min PNE 0 Spurs 0

Preston whip the ball into the box from the right and after a bit of Barnes-Wallis bobbling Evans and Hughes try to force it through on goal but Tottenham and Sanchez make their blocks and clear.

06:20 PM

19 min PNE 0 Spurs 0

Evans wins the ball of Lenglet who, I don't think, was a wise signing and recycles the ball over to the left as Cannon, Whiteman and McCann bomb into the box but Browne makes a complete Horlicks of the cross, spraying it straight at Sanchez who hacks it clear.

06:18 PM

16 min PNE 0 Spurs 0

Son, who has been dropping off behind Kulusevski and Perisic, pounces on possession 25 yards out, spins and thunders a left-foot shot straight down Woodman's throat.

06:16 PM

14 min PNE 0 Spurs 0

What is the point of one set of fans singing 'Your support is f------ s---' at the other lot? We're not going back to that tiresome authenticity debate again are we and approved means of conveying passion? And if it were so, who are they to know it and pass judgment?

06:12 PM

11 min PNE 0 Spurs 0

Nice pass from Sessegnon down the outside of the left flank, bends perfectly into Perisic's path and he takes it on to the byline. Son, too hesitant, hangs back by the 18-yard line rather than making a dart and Perisic's cut-back can't reach him through all the Preston legs.

McCann needs treatment for a bloodied nose.

06:09 PM

9 min PNE 0 Spurs 0

All Tottenham so far, taking pot shots and hogging possession, probing from wing to wing. Browne wins Preston some respite after the corner with a crisp tackle on Sessegnon.

06:08 PM

7 min PNE 0 Spurs 0

Perisic blasts the free-kick into the wall and it bobbles through. Kulusevski takes it off Sanchez's foot to shoot with his left straight into Ledson's block. Out it goes for another corner.

06:06 PM

5 min PNE 0 Spurs 0

Tottenham take the corner short and Preston swarm to push them back. Tanganga is hurt in a wild tackle by, I think, Storey. Free-kick, 30 yards out, left of centre.

06:05 PM

4 min PNE 0 Spurs 0

Lindsay heads clear from a chip up the Spurs inside-left channel. Son is dropping into an inside-left position with Kulusevski to the right and Perisic through the middle. He lays it off to Bentancur who finds Sessegnon galloping down the left and his cross is headed behind by Brady for a corner.

06:03 PM

2 min PNE 0 Spurs 0

Bentancur shields the ball, heads back towards his own goal, spins and starts to build, prompting Tanganga to sweep the ball over to the left for Son who has dropped back. But he can't hang on to it and possession is exchanged again.

06:01 PM

1 min PNE 0 Spurs 0

Preston kick-off, overloading the left and chip a diagonal over to that side to win a throw-in off Doherty and Tanganga.

05:58 PM

The players are coming out

Preston in lilywhite and navy, Tottenham in baby blue.

05:51 PM

05:21 PM

Your teams in black and white

Preston North End Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Browne, McCann, Ledson, Whiteman, Brady; Cannon, Evans.

Substitutes Cornell, Bauer, Diaby, Cunningham, Potts, Fernandez, Johnson, Woodburn, Cross-Adair

Tottenham Hotspur Forster; Tanganga, Sanchez, Lenglet; Doherty, Bissouma, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Son, Perisic.

Substitutes Austin, Dier, Davies, Emerson Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bryan, Danjuma, Kane.

Referee Peter Bankes (Merseyside).

05:11 PM

Chris Bascombe reports from Deepdale

Everyone here ready to hail Harry Kane for breaking Tottenham’s goalscoring is obviously absolutely thrilled he is on the bench… Will we see him tonight? Only if Spurs are doing badly, one suspects.

05:07 PM

Team news

Harry Kane has been ill this week but is on the bench and may get on later to gun for the Tottenham goal record he shares with Jimmy Greaves. Another Spurs striker, Troy Parrott, can't play because he's on loan at North End and they have understandably stopped him from playing. Liam Delap, on loan at glorious Deepdale from Man City, was Cup-tied when playing in the third round for Stoke City.

New Spurs signing Arnaut Danjuma joins Kane on the bench.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe named a strong side with only two changes from last week's 2-1 win at Birmingham. Ben Whiteman replaced Ben Woodburn and Ched Evans came in for Delap.

05:04 PM

Your Proud Preston

In numerical order ... bah!

📋 TEAM NEWS: This is how North End line up against @SpursOfficial this evening! 👇#COYW #pnefc pic.twitter.com/mvU8oPkUfm — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 28, 2023

05:03 PM

Tottenham make wholesale changes

01:35 PM

Preview: Giant-killing can ruin your season

By Stuart Brennan

Ryan Lowe knows better than anyone how an old-fashioned FA Cup giant-killing can break your season just as easily as it can make it

The lively Scouser, preparing his Preston team to face Tottenham in the fourth round, played in one of the biggest upsets of recent years when Shrewsbury Town defied an 80-place gap to beat Premier League side Everton 2-1 at Gay Meadow in 2003.

Lowe is desperate for his Lilywhites to give a good account of themselves as they size up Spurs, for whom Harry Kane is seeking one more goal to break Jimmy Greaves’ club goalscoring record.

He remembers, however, that after the euphoria of dumping out the Merseysiders, the League Two side were thrashed 4-0 at home by Chelsea, won just two more games in the last four months of the season and ended up relegated from the Football League.

With Preston just two points off the pace in the chase for Championship play-off places, Lowe says he has to be sure that his team’s performance enhances their season rather than helps to derail it, as it did in Shrewsbury’s cautionary tale.

“These types of game can bring memories, and they can also help you,” says Lowe, who heads into the fourth round tie at Deepdale on the back of four straight home defeats in the league.

“We got relegated after beating Everton. Gay Meadow used to flood and we had about seven games in hand so we thought we would be alright, but we weren’t, obviously.

“For lower league teams these games can help you financially and then you get out of the cup and focus on your league - I’m not saying we want to go out, we will enjoy the ride, but ultimately the league is where we want to really achieve something good.”

Preston’s Republic of Ireland international midfielder Alan Browne is likely to be asked to play out of position as a wing-back, up against Spurs danger man Son Heung-min.

Says Browne: “It depends how good he is on the day, but he could take me to the cleaners! I’ve played against top-quality players in the past, and the gap is probably not as big as you would think. It’s just the consistency.

“We have players who can do what they can do, but they do it every week while we show glimpses here and there.”