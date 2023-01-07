Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

A general view of Deepdale (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Preston North End take on Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

Preston North End FC 0 - 0 Huddersfield Town FC

13:05

32' Johnson with the corner from the right but it's straight in to the hands of Bilokapic. #pnefc 0-0 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 7, 2023

13:05

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Michal Helik.

13:04

30' McCann finds Fernández on the edge of the box who looks to find the top corner with a curling effort but it's off target. #pnefc 0-0 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 7, 2023

13:03

Attempt missed. Álvaro Fernández (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box.

13:01

27' Johnson aims for the bottom corner from the edge of the box but his effort across goal is just wide. #pnefc 0-0 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 7, 2023

13:00

27' Ledson with the delivery from the free-kick but the visitors are able to clear. #pnefc 0-0 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 7, 2023

13:00

Attempt blocked. Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

12:59

#pne 0-0 #htafc



Fernandez dramatically hits the deck and earns his side a free-kick wide of the Town box. Looked extremely soft.



[⏰ 26'] — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) January 7, 2023

12:59

26' Fernández wins a free-kick down the left after being fouled as he looked to beat his man.#pnefc 0-0 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 7, 2023

12:59

Álvaro Fernández (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.

12:56

23' The ball is left for Browne who tries his luck with a lofted effort from just outside of the box but it's just over the bar. #pnefc 0-0 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 7, 2023

12:56

#pne 0-0 #htafc



Browne shoots well over after a quick break forward from Preston.



[⏰ 21'] — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) January 7, 2023

12:56

Attempt missed. Alan Browne (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box.

12:54

12:55

#pne 0-0 #htafc



Thomas bundled over by Hughes in midfield.



[⏰ 18'] — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) January 7, 2023

12:55

Foul by Andrew Hughes (Preston North End).

12:55

18' 🟡 Ayina is booked for a foul on Woodburn on the touchline. #pnefc 0-0 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 7, 2023

12:55

#pne 0-0 #htafc



Booking for Loick Ayina for a foul out wide.



[⏰ 17'] — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) January 7, 2023

12:55

Loick Ayina (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

12:55

Ben Woodburn (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.

12:55

16' Ledson fires a first-time effort at goal from the edge of the box but Bilokapic gets a strong hand to it before the loose ball is cleared! #pnefc 0-0 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 7, 2023

12:55

#pne 0-0 #htafc



Bilokapic down well to save from Ledson who had driven in a powerful effort from range.



[⏰ 16'] — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) January 7, 2023

12:55

Attempt saved. Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

12:55

15' Woodburn is brought down as PNE look to break forward and it's a free-kick which Johnson takes.



It's in towards Browne on the edge of the box but the visitors are able to clear their lines.#pnefc 0-0 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 7, 2023

12:55

Ben Woodburn (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.

12:55

14' Thomas with the corner from the left, it's in to the middle of the box but the referee blows for a foul and it's a PNE free-kick. #pnefc 0-0 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 7, 2023

12:55

Bambo Diaby (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12:55

#pne 0-0 #htafc



Simpson skips past his full back, drills in a cross and sees it turned behind for a Town corner.



[⏰ 12'] — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) January 7, 2023

12:55

13' Corner for Huddersfield after the ball in from the left was cut out by Diaby. #pnefc 0-0 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 7, 2023

12:55

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Bambo Diaby.

12:55

10' Browne with the delivery from the left, it's played in to a dangerous area and punched away by the 'keeper but North End are back in possession and looking to attack once again. #pnefc 0-0 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 7, 2023

12:55

#pne 0-0 #htafc



Preston with the first corner of the game, confidently punched away by Bilokapic.



[⏰ 10'] — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) January 7, 2023

12:55

9' North End corner after the free-kick from Johnson is cleared by the visitors. #pnefc 0-0 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 7, 2023

12:55

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.

12:55

Mikey O'Neill (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.

12:55

Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12:55

Alan Browne (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.

12:55

#pne 0-0 #htafc



Foul given against Tyreece Simpson as a Preston defender bounces off him straight onto the deck.



[⏰ 6'] — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) January 7, 2023

12:55

Bambo Diaby (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12:55

First Half begins.

12:55

12:55

#pne 0-0 #htafc



Sorba Thomas gets the game going.



Up the Terriers!



[⏰ 1'] — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) January 7, 2023

12:55

Tom Lees heads out of the tunnel on the wrong side of the Pennines followed by his teammates, with our Emirates FA Cup campaign kicking off in just a few moments time!



We start 2023 on the road as we ended 2022 - at Deepdale against Preston North End...



Come on Town!#htafc — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) January 7, 2023

12:55

12:55

On the back of 4️⃣ substitute appearances, it’s a first Town start for Tyreece Simpson up top 💪@SportsBrokerHQ | #htafc pic.twitter.com/0c9gLHzHGD — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) January 7, 2023

12:55

Matt Lowton will be making his debut as a Terrier this afternoon 🙌



B Team captain Loick Ayina will also make his first senior appearance in central defence 🇫🇷@SportsBrokerHQ | #htafc pic.twitter.com/yGmICIAGPs — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) January 7, 2023

12:55

📸 Great to see so many of our @pnefcacademy stars involved in today's squad! 🌟



A reminder that you can listen to today's game live on iFollow PNE with a monthly audio pass! #pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 7, 2023

12:55

It’s a first senior Town start for Nicholas Bilokapic between the sticks this afternoon! 🧤



Nick’s last First Team appearance was this time last year in the Emirates FA Cup Third Round away at Turf Moor against Burnley, when he came in off the bench 👏@SportsBrokerHQ | #htafc pic.twitter.com/AHWimDUA3d — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) January 7, 2023

12:55

12:55

🤍 17-year-old midfielder Kaedyn Kamara is in the squad for the first time this afternoon.



Good luck, Kaedyn! 👊#pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 7, 2023

12:55

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

12:55

A first senior start for Mikey this afternoon! 👏💙#pnefc pic.twitter.com/wXUcvmFfAe — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 7, 2023

12:55

12:55

We have 4️⃣ Terriers making their first start for the Club this afternoon, with new signing Matt Lowton coming straight in alongside summer recruit Tyreece Simpson and @htafcacademy B Team players Nicholas Bilokapic and Loick Ayina!



Full news ⤵️#htafc — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) January 7, 2023

12:55

📋 TEAM NEWS: Your #pnefc side to face Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup this afternoon...👇#pnefc pic.twitter.com/sNCDRstIH1 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 7, 2023

12:55