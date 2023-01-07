Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sports Staff
·10 min read
A general view of Deepdale (Getty Images)
A general view of Deepdale (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Preston North End take on Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Preston North End FC 0 - 0 Huddersfield Town FC

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

13:05 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

13:05 , admin

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Michal Helik.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

13:04 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

13:03 , admin

Attempt missed. Álvaro Fernández (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

13:01 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

13:00 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

13:00 , admin

Attempt blocked. Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:59 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:59 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:59 , admin

Álvaro Fernández (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:56 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:56 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:56 , admin

Attempt missed. Alan Browne (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:54 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Foul by Andrew Hughes (Preston North End).

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Loick Ayina (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Ben Woodburn (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Attempt saved. Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Ben Woodburn (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Bambo Diaby (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Bambo Diaby.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Mikey O'Neill (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Alan Browne (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Bambo Diaby (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

First Half begins.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:55 , admin

Latest Stories

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Brady, Bucs hope to gain playoff momentum by beating Falcons

    ATLANTA (AP) — While Atlanta rookie Desmond Ridder is still looking for his first TD pass, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady is poised to add to his already impressive list of NFL records. Brady and the Buccaneers (8-8) hope to use Sunday’s regular-season finale to gain momentum for the playoffs. The NFC South champs are assured of a first-round game at home next week. The Buccaneers clinched the division title with last week's 30-24 win over Carolina. Tampa Bay can't improve its playoff position, but coach

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • McDonagh helps Predators beat Capitals for 3rd straight win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan McDonagh scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Friday night for their third straight win. Thomas Novak and Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which is 4-0-1 in its last five games to inch closer to a playoff position in the Western Conference. McDonagh’s goal with 3:16 left was a highlight-reel move to the net and finish by the defensive defenseman far more known for

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl

  • Texans revert to terrible play in 31-3 rout by Jaguars

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history. Houston looked to have made progress in recent weeks, losing close games to Dallas and Kansas City before beating the Titans 19-14 last weekend. But this weekend, Houston was thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars to snap a nine-gam

  • Tkachuk's hat trick lifts Panthers over Coyotes 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in return. His third goal added to his team lead with 20. Florida also got a pair of goals from Eric Staal and 33 saves from Spencer Knight to end a two-game skid. The Coyotes, which fell

  • Blue Jays sign Drew Hutchison, four others to minor-league deals

    A familiar face in pitcher Drew Hutchison is rejoining the Blue Jays organization. Will he be a factor at the big-league level this season?

  • Winter Classic: Bruins squeeze past Penguins at Fenway Park

    The Boston Bruins just edged out the Pittsburgh Penguins on a pair of goals by Jake DeBrusk in front of a packed Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic.

  • Predators beat Capitals 3-2 for third straight win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan McDonagh built an NHL career on blocking shots and keeping the puck out of his team's net. Every once in a while, he can score when it matters, too. McDonagh had a highlight-reel goal late in the third period to help the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Friday night. The defensive defenseman with the two Stanley Cup rings got in all alone on goal and finished for his first of the season with 3:16 left to give his team a third consecutive victory. “Every

  • Panthers' failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks' job hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Will the Raptors’ shooting come around this season?

    The Toronto Raptors’ inability to hit open shots has been their undoing in several games this season, Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss whether or not they’ll find consistency this season. Full episode discussing the major storylines around the team is on the ‘Raptors Over Everything’ podcast feed.