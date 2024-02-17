Preston North End 2-2 Blackburn Rovers: Hosts fight back from 2-0 down to secure draw against Rovers

Sam Gallagher's tidy finish put Blackburn 2-0 up before Preston fought back to level before half-time

Preston North End continued to show their Championship play-off credentials as they fought back from 2-0 down to take a point against Blackburn Rovers in a lively Lancashire derby at Deepdale.

Their comeback looked a long way off after an uncharacteristicly meek start saw them fall behind to Sammie Szmodics' 23rd goal of the season and a classy finish from Sam Gallagher.

But a collector's item from Robbie Brady's left foot and a bundled effort from Emil Riis, as Rovers fell apart from a set-piece, wiped out the visitors' lead.

The second period was scrappier by comparison as the players tired on a deteriorating pitch with North End the more threatening as Brady went close from inside the box after a neat move involving a back-heel from Mads Frokjaer.

With chances at a premium, both sides fought hard to avoid the mistake that could cost them the game and, although Preston forced a flurry of late corners, they could not find a winner.

After three wins on the spin, the point extends Preston's unbeaten run to four games and sees them move two points off the top six, while Rovers, smarting from losing their lead, do at least deliver John Eustace's his first point as manager.

