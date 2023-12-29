Preston North End 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Marvin Johnson strike earns Owls win at Deepdale

Preston did not manage a shot on target before the break at Deepdale and only managed two in total

Marvin Johnson's composed finish earned struggling Sheffield Wednesday a vital victory at Preston North End and closed the gap to Championship safety to six points.

Johnson tucked the ball in at the near post after racing through on goal following a delightful pass from Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri to secure just their fifth league victory of a miserable season and move to within two wins of Huddersfield, who lost at home to Middlesbrough.

The Owls had to survive constant pressure after the break, but North End, who did not manage an attempt on target in the first half, could not force a leveller despite the hosts having George Byers sent off.

Byers' dismissal left the noisy 5,000 travelling fans with an anxious wait to celebrate but they safely negotiated the five minutes of normal time and seven minutes of added time.

Preston, chasing an 11th win of the season, bossed possession before the interval and looked sharp in attack but lacked an end product and despite an improved second half, they could not avoid a defeat which leaves them four points off the play-off spots.

Liam Millar came closest to earning a point with a powerful shot that hit the bar in the second half.

North End started well enough, Alan Brown smashing a shot over the bar after a smart flick from Duane Holmes, who also blasted an effort too high after a swift break.

But Wednesday's organisation and discipline in defence provided the perfect platform on the counter-attack, typified by Johnson's strike.

Will Vaulks, who along with Akin Famewo was taken off injured in the first half, headed wide from Djeidi Gassama's fine cross and also had a free-kick saved by goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Striker Emil Riis came on for the hosts with 15 minutes remaining for his first appearance since 2 January following knee ligament surgery.

But he could not help inspire his side even after the Owls were reduced to 10 men when Byers was sent off for a heavy challenge on substitute Mads Frokjaer-Jensen.

Story continues

Preston boss Ryan Lowe:

"It's a massively frustrating night. There was certainly no lack of effort and determination from my lads, and the commitment was definitely there.

"We just didn't quite do enough in the final third and didn't get people in the right areas enough. We didn't put quality balls into the right areas, and that's cost us in the end.

"It's about us bouncing back now. We had good moments, but we've just not found the finish."

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"It was a tough, tough game. We expected exactly this game. There was a lot of crosses and that was a big topic for us in the last few days.

"We did well as a team. It was a great performance, not in ball possession but we spoke that we had to fight and win the duels. We defended well and did all the things we had to do. We should be proud of our team

"You could see the spirit. And having 5,000 supporters here was massive. It shows how close the team and fans are. It's great to have that support."