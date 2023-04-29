Preston boss Ryan Lowe provides update on his future as play-off hopes are ended at Sheffield United

Preston manager Ryan Lowe revealed he is not sure of his future at the club after a 4-1 defeat to Sheffield United confirmed they would be playing Championship football next season.

The Blades stormed to the comprehensive win over a Lilywhites side who still harboured play-off hopes before the match. Anel Ahmedhodzic's opener was cancelled out by Liam Delap but a late onslaught with goals from John Fleck, Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie secured victory for the FA Cup semi-finalists. Lowe said: "I want to get to the levels of Sheffield United. They've been out of the Premier League for a few seasons and now they're back. I'm made up for them but I want that to be us. "We've got to keep going at 1-1. There's been very few teams that have ripped us open like that, even in the first half we played well but we started being sloppy. "I'll reflect and look back on the season. I don't know whether it's been a lack of character or quality. Maybe it's the mentality; sometimes the players think it's going to be easy. "I don't want us to be a mid-table team; I want to be a very good team who fights for a play-off place every year. I've come to this club to get promoted and I'm disappointed we couldn't take it to the last game. "We need to bring some players in. We need a goalscorer, young Tom (Cannon) has been fantastic, no one expected him to score eight goals in the Championship. "I'm not thinking about next season yet, I need to sit down and think about what I want to do. I've been backed since I walked through the door and the effort has been brilliant. "I've got a lot of ambition and drive and I want to take the fans on a journey so I'm gutted for all of them today."

