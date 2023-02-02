Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Revenue of $275.5 Million in Q3 fiscal 2023 increased 0.4% versus Prior Year and 1.8% excluding Currency

Diluted EPS of $1.04 for Q3 fiscal 2023 increased 5.1% versus Prior Year

Reduced leverage ratio to 3.5x in Q3, enabled by strong profitability and cash flow



TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022.

“In Q3 our business continued to generate solid revenue and earnings growth in a dynamic consumer and retail environment driven by our diversified portfolio of brands and proven business model. Our continued strong sales and profit growth drives our cash flow that continued to reduce our leverage ratio during the quarter and has us well positioned as we finish our fiscal year,” said Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Third Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

Reported revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 of $275.5 million increased 0.4% from $274.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Revenues increased 1.8% excluding the impact of foreign currency. The revenue growth for the quarter was led by strong performance in our International OTC segment and strong Cough & Cold category sales versus the prior year comparable period.

Reported net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $52.0 million, compared to the prior year third quarter’s net income of $50.2 million. Diluted earnings per share of $1.04 for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.99 in the prior year comparable period.

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

Reported revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 totaled $841.9 million, an increase of 2.7%, compared to revenues of $819.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022. Revenues increased 2.0% excluding the impact of foreign currency and a $12.6 million contribution from the acquisition of Akorn in Q1 fiscal 2023. The revenue growth for the first nine months was driven by strong International OTC segment performance and improved demand for certain brands, categories and channels that had been impacted by the COVID-19 virus in the first nine months of the prior fiscal year.

Reported net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 totaled $158.2 million versus the prior year comparable period net income and adjusted net income of $153.3 million and $160.0 million, respectively. Diluted earnings per share were $3.14 for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 compared to diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share of $3.02 and $3.15 in the prior year comparable period, respectively.

Adjustments to net income in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 included integration, transition, purchase accounting, legal and various other costs associated with the Akorn acquisition, as well as a loss on extinguishment of debt and the related income tax effects of the adjustments.

Free Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for third quarter fiscal 2023 was $54.9 million, compared to $66.3 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $53.1 million, a decrease compared to $64.1 million in the prior year comparable period. The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 was $170.7 million, compared to $196.8 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow in the first nine months of fiscal 2023 was $165.5 million compared to $193.8 million in the prior year comparable period. The change in free cash flow for the nine months is largely due to an increase in working capital as the Company has focused on increasing inventory to improve service levels.

The Company's net debt position as of December 31, 2022 was approximately $1.4 billion, resulting in a covenant-defined leverage ratio of 3.5x.

Segment Review

North American OTC Healthcare: Segment revenues of $236.9 million for the third quarter fiscal 2023 compared to the prior year comparable quarter's segment revenues of $240.9 million. The revenue performance for the quarter was driven by strong performance across many of our key brands, particularly in the Cough & Cold and Gastrointestinal categories but was offset by lower Women’s Health and Eye & Ear Care category sales compared to the prior year comparable period.

For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, reported revenues for the North American OTC segment were $731.5 million compared to $735.0 million in the prior year comparable period. The change was driven by increased demand for certain brands, categories and channels that had previously been impacted by the COVID-19 virus, most notably Cough & Cold and motion sickness products and an approximate $12.4 million contribution from the acquisition of Akorn in the first quarter fiscal 2023, but more than offset by lower Women’s Health category sales.

International OTC Healthcare: Record segment fiscal third quarter 2023 revenues of $38.6 million increased 15.0% from $33.6 million reported in the prior year comparable period. The revenue increase versus the prior year third quarter was driven by increased consumer demand across the segment’s key brands, partially offset by a $2.8 million currency headwind.

For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, reported revenues for the International OTC Healthcare segment were $110.4 million, an increase of 30.0% over the prior year comparable period’s revenues of $84.9 million. The increase compared to the prior year was driven by large increases in the segment’s Australia business led by the Hydralyte brand, partially offset by a foreign currency headwind of $5.3 million.

Commentary and Updated Outlook for Fiscal 2023

Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our third quarter marked another period of successful execution against our long-term three-pillar strategy, with solid top-line revenue organic growth of approximately 2% and mid-single-digit earnings growth. The strong sales performance was driven by strength in our international segment and the Cough & Cold category and resulted in cash flow generation that enabled us to continue investing in our business while reducing our leverage to the lowest level in over 10 years. These investments included increasing our inventory levels during the quarter in order to improve service levels to our customers and positions us for continued growth in fiscal 2024.”

“With one quarter to go in fiscal year 2023 we anticipate sales between $1,120 and $1,122 equating to over 3% growth on top of our record fiscal 2022 results. Looking ahead, our proven business strategy, portfolio positioning, and improvements in our service levels have us well positioned for further revenue, earnings, and free cash flow growth in fiscal 2024,” Mr. Lombardi concluded.

Updated Fiscal 2023 Outlook Revenue $1,120 to 1,122 million Organic Revenue Growth Approximately 3% Diluted E.P.S. Approximately $4.18 Free Cash Flow Approximately $220 million



Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call, Accompanying Slide Presentation and Replay

The Company will host a conference call to review its third quarter results today, February 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company provides a live Internet webcast, a slide presentation to accompany the call, as well as an archived replay, all of which can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com. To participate in the conference call via phone, participants may register for the call here to receive dial-in details and a unique pin. While not required, it is recommended to join 10 minutes prior to the event start. The slide presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the website by clicking on Webcasts and Presentations.

A conference call replay will be available for approximately one week following completion of the live call and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations page.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Information

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we have provided certain non-GAAP financial information in this release to aid investors in understanding the Company's performance. Each non-GAAP financial measure is defined and reconciled to its most closely related GAAP financial measure in the “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this earnings release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "outlook," “looking ahead,” "projection," “plan,” “positioned,” "may," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "believe”, "consistent," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. The "forward-looking statements" include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operating results including revenues, organic growth, diluted earnings per share, and free cash flow, the impact of changes in the Company’s inventory on customer service levels, the Company’s ability to grow. These statements are based on management's estimates and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those expected as a result of a variety of factors, including the impact of business and economic conditions, including as a result of COVID-19 and geopolitical instability, consumer trends, the impact of the Company’s advertising and marketing and new product development initiatives, customer inventory management initiatives, fluctuating foreign exchange rates, competitive pressures, and the ability of the Company’s manufacturing operations and third party manufacturers and logistics providers and suppliers to meet demand for its products and to avoid inflationary cost increases and disruption as a result of labor shortages. A discussion of other factors that could cause results to vary is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.







Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total Revenues $ 275,524 $ 274,470 $ 841,856 $ 819,876 Cost of Sales Cost of sales excluding depreciation 123,251 117,604 364,631 342,661 Cost of sales depreciation 1,871 1,806 5,695 5,431 Cost of sales 125,122 119,410 370,326 348,092 Gross profit 150,402 155,060 471,530 471,784 Operating Expenses Advertising and marketing 30,423 40,239 114,193 120,408 General and administrative 26,536 25,983 79,688 80,706 Depreciation and amortization 6,259 6,244 19,067 18,176 Total operating expenses 63,218 72,466 212,948 219,290 Operating income 87,184 82,594 258,582 252,494 Other expense Interest expense, net 17,917 16,924 50,188 48,314 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 2,122 Other expense, net 1,150 177 2,787 565 Total other expense, net 19,067 17,101 52,975 51,001 Income before income taxes 68,117 65,493 205,607 201,493 Provision for income taxes 16,166 15,278 47,361 48,198 Net income $ 51,951 $ 50,215 $ 158,246 $ 153,295 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.05 $ 1.00 $ 3.17 $ 3.05 Diluted $ 1.04 $ 0.99 $ 3.14 $ 3.02 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 49,693 50,303 49,919 50,225 Diluted 50,186 50,935 50,392 50,799 Comprehensive income, net of tax: Currency translation adjustments 6,970 652 (9,667 ) (5,037 ) Unrealized gain on interest rate swaps — 561 — 1,631 Net loss on termination of pension plan — — (790 ) — Total other comprehensive income (loss) 6,970 1,213 (10,457 ) (3,406 ) Comprehensive income $ 58,921 $ 51,428 $ 147,789 $ 149,889







Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

( In thousands ) December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,358 $ 27,185 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $21,370 and $19,720, respectively 157,081 139,330 Inventories 158,522 120,342 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,886 6,410 Total current assets 408,847 293,267 Property, plant and equipment, net 69,569 71,300 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,410 20,372 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 4,864 6,858 Goodwill 576,602 578,976 Intangible assets, net 2,670,328 2,696,635 Other long-term assets 3,154 3,273 Total Assets $ 3,749,774 $ 3,670,681 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 64,254 55,760 Accrued interest payable 15,267 4,437 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 6,858 6,360 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 2,814 2,752 Other accrued liabilities 70,983 74,113 Total current liabilities 160,176 143,422 Long-term debt, net 1,424,095 1,476,658 Deferred income tax liabilities 455,826 444,917 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 11,559 16,088 Long-term finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,383 4,501 Other long-term liabilities 8,872 7,484 Total Liabilities 2,062,911 2,093,070 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,686,863 1,577,611 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,749,774 $ 3,670,681







Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net income $ 158,246 $ 153,295 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,762 23,607 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 171 79 Deferred income taxes 14,021 11,296 Amortization of debt origination costs 2,613 2,811 Stock-based compensation costs 9,756 7,331 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 2,122 Non-cash operating lease cost 4,697 5,034 Other 447 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisition: Accounts receivable (17,078 ) (21,848 ) Inventories (38,587 ) 14,650 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (596 ) (5,622 ) Accounts payable 8,892 (6,079 ) Accrued liabilities 8,345 15,053 Operating lease liabilities (4,941 ) (4,807 ) Other (19 ) (126 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 170,729 196,796 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5,226 ) (6,481 ) Acquisition of Akorn — (246,914 ) Other — 177 Net cash used in investing activities (5,226 ) (253,218 ) Financing Activities Term loan repayments (55,000 ) (545,000 ) Proceeds from refinancing of Term Loan — 597,000 Borrowings under revolving credit agreement 20,000 85,000 Repayments under revolving credit agreement (20,000 ) (85,000 ) Payments of debt costs — (6,111 ) Payments of finance leases (2,058 ) (2,145 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 7,173 5,718 Fair value of shares surrendered as payment of tax withholding (5,466 ) (2,916 ) Repurchase of common stock (50,000 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (105,351 ) 46,546 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (979 ) (1,408 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 59,173 (11,284 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 27,185 32,302 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 86,358 $ 21,018 Interest paid $ 36,716 $ 36,279 Income taxes paid $ 27,632 $ 42,977







Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

Business Segments

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (In thousands) North American

OTC Healthcare International

OTC Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 236,884 $ 38,640 $ 275,524 Cost of sales 110,554 14,568 125,122 Gross profit 126,330 24,072 150,402 Advertising and marketing 24,831 5,592 30,423 Contribution margin $ 101,499 $ 18,480 $ 119,979 Other operating expenses 32,795 Operating income $ 87,184

*Intersegment revenues of $1.1 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.



Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (In thousands) North American

OTC Healthcare International

OTC Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 731,456 $ 110,400 $ 841,856 Cost of sales 327,008 43,318 370,326 Gross profit 404,448 67,082 471,530 Advertising and marketing 99,559 14,634 114,193 Contribution margin $ 304,889 $ 52,448 $ 357,337 Other operating expenses 98,755 Operating income $ 258,582

*Intersegment revenues of $2.8 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (In thousands) North American

OTC Healthcare International

OTC Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* 240,857 33,613 274,470 Cost of sales 106,790 12,620 119,410 Gross profit 134,067 20,993 155,060 Advertising and marketing 34,907 5,332 40,239 Contribution margin $ 99,160 $ 15,661 $ 114,821 Other operating expenses 32,227 Operating income 82,594

* Intersegment revenues of $0.6 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.



Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (In thousands) North American

OTC Healthcare International

OTC Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 734,978 $ 84,898 $ 819,876 Cost of sales 314,817 33,275 348,092 Gross profit 420,161 51,623 471,784 Advertising and marketing 106,630 13,778 120,408 Contribution margin $ 313,531 $ 37,845 $ 351,376 Other operating expenses 98,882 Operating income $ 252,494

* Intersegment revenues of $2.4 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.



About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we disclose certain Non-GAAP financial measures ("NGFMs"), including, but not limited to, Non-GAAP Organic Revenues, Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage, Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense, Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense Percentage, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS, Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt.

We use these NGFMs internally, along with GAAP information, in evaluating our operating performance and in making financial and operational decisions. We believe that the presentation of these NGFMs provides investors with greater transparency, and provides a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent these disclosures, because the supplemental data relating to our financial condition and results of operations provides additional ways to view our operation when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliations below. In addition, we believe that the presentation of each of these NGFMs is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of results in assessing shareholder value, and we use these NGFMs internally to evaluate the performance of our personnel and also to evaluate our operating performance and compare our performance to that of our competitors.

These NGFMs are not in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered as a measure of profitability or liquidity, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled NGFMs reported by other companies. These NGFMs have limitations and they should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to their most closely related GAAP measures reconciled below. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure when evaluating our business. We recommend investors review the GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the reconciliations below, we believe these NGFMs provide greater transparency and a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than GAAP measures alone.

NGFMs Defined

We define our NGFMs presented herein as follows:

Non-GAAP Organic Revenues: GAAP Total Revenues excluding revenues associated with acquisitions where the acquired brands were not included in both periods presented and the impact of foreign currency exchange rates in the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage: Calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Revenues from prior year divided by prior year Non-GAAP Organic Revenues.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin: GAAP Gross Profit minus inventory step-up charges associated with acquisition.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage: Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin divided by GAAP Total Revenues.

Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense: GAAP General and Administrative expenses minus costs associated with acquisition.

Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense Percentage: Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative expense divided by GAAP Total Revenues.

Non-GAAP EBITDA: GAAP Net Income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin: Calculated as Non-GAAP EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: Non-GAAP EBITDA less inventory step-up charges associated with acquisition, costs associated with acquisition in general and administrative expenses, and loss on extinguishment of debt.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Calculated as Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income: GAAP Net Income (Loss) before inventory step-up charges associated with acquisition, costs associated with acquisition in general and administrative expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt, and applicable tax impact associated with these items.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS: Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow: Calculated as GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for capital expenditures.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Calculated as Non-GAAP free cash flow plus cash payments associated with acquisition.

Net Debt: Calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding ($1,440,000 at December 31, 2022) less cash and cash equivalents ($86,358 at December 31, 2022). Amounts in thousands.



The following tables set forth the reconciliations of each of our NGFMs (other than Net Debt, which is reconciled above) to their most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Total Revenues to Non-GAAP Organic Revenues and related Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change percentage:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) GAAP Total Revenues $ 275,524 $ 274,470 $ 841,856 $ 819,876 Revenue Change 0.4 % 2.7 % Adjustments: Revenues associated with acquisition (1) — — (12,624 ) — Impact of foreign currency exchange rates — (3,770 ) — (7,252 ) Total adjustments — (3,770 ) (12,624 ) (7,252 ) Non-GAAP Organic Revenues $ 275,524 $ 270,700 $ 829,232 $ 812,624 Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change 1.8 % 2.0 %

(1) Revenues of our Akorn acquisition for the three months ended June 30, 2022 are excluded for purposes of calculating Non-GAAP organic revenues.



Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit and related GAAP Gross Profit percentage to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin and related Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin percentage:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) GAAP Total Revenues $ 275,524 $ 274,470 $ 841,856 $ 819,876 GAAP Gross Profit $ 150,402 $ 155,060 $ 471,530 $ 471,784 GAAP Gross Profit as a Percentage of GAAP Total Revenue 54.6 % 56.5 % 56.0 % 57.5 % Adjustments: Inventory step-up charges associated with acquisition (1) — — — 1,567 Total adjustments — — — 1,567 Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin $ 150,402 $ 155,060 $ 471,530 $ 473,351 Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin as a Percentage of GAAP Total Revenues 54.6 % 56.5 % 56.0 % 57.7 %

(1) Inventory step-up charges relate to our North American OTC Healthcare segment.



Reconciliation of GAAP General and Administrative Expense and related GAAP General and Administrative Expense

percentage to Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense and related Non-GAAP Adjusted General and

Administrative Expense percentage:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) GAAP General and Administrative Expense $ 26,536 $ 25,983 $ 79,688 $ 80,706 GAAP General and Administrative Expense as a Percentage of GAAP Total Revenue 9.6 % 9.5 % 9.5 % 9.8 % Adjustments: Costs associated with acquisition (1) — — — 5,127 Total adjustments — — — 5,127 Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense $ 26,536 $ 25,983 $ 79,688 $ 75,579 Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense Percentage as a Percentage of GAAP Total Revenues 9.6 % 9.5 % 9.5 % 9.2 %

(1) Costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as insurance costs, legal and other acquisition related professional fees.



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and related Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and related Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) GAAP Net Income $ 51,951 $ 50,215 $ 158,246 $ 153,295 Interest expense, net 17,917 16,924 50,188 48,314 Provision for income taxes 16,166 15,278 47,361 48,198 Depreciation and amortization 8,130 8,050 24,762 23,607 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 94,164 $ 90,467 $ 280,557 $ 273,414 Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin 34.2 % 33.0 % 33.3 % 33.3 % Adjustments: Inventory step-up charges associated with acquisition in Cost of Sales (1) — — — 1,567 Costs associated with acquisition in General and Administrative Expense (2) — — — 5,127 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 2,122 Total adjustments — — — 8,816 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 94,164 $ 90,467 $ 280,557 $ 282,230 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin 34.2 % 33.0 % 33.3 % 34.4 %

(1) Inventory step-up charges relate to our North American OTC Healthcare segment.

(2) Costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as insurance costs, legal and other acquisition related professional fees.



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and related Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share:

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2022

Diluted

EPS 2021 2021

Diluted

EPS 2022 2022

Diluted

EPS 2021 2021

Diluted

EPS (In thousands,

except per share data) GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS $ 51,951 $ 1.04 $ 50,215 $ 0.99 $ 158,246 $ 3.14 $ 153,295 $ 3.02 Adjustments: Inventory step-up charges and other costs associated with

acquisition in Cost of Sales (1) — — — — — — 1,567 0.03 Costs associated with acquisition in General and Administrative Expense (2) — — — — — — 5,127 0.10 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — — — 2,122 0.04 Tax impact of adjustments (3) — — — — — — (2,134 ) (0.04 ) Total adjustments — — — — — — 6,682 0.13 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 51,951 $ 1.04 $ 50,215 $ 0.99 $ 158,246 $ 3.14 $ 159,977 $ 3.15

(1) Inventory step-up charges relate to our North American OTC Healthcare segment.

(2) Costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as insurance costs, legal and other acquisition related professional fees.

(3) The income tax adjustments are determined using applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which the above adjustments relate and includes both current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) based on the specific nature of the specific Non-GAAP performance measure.



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) GAAP Net Income $ 51,951 $ 50,215 $ 158,246 $ 153,295 Adjustments: Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows 22,978 17,052 56,467 52,280 Changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows (19,987 ) (970 ) (43,984 ) (8,779 ) Total adjustments 2,991 16,082 12,483 43,501 GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities 54,942 66,297 170,729 196,796 Purchases of property and equipment (1,803 ) (2,229 ) (5,226 ) (6,481 ) Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow $ 53,139 $ 64,068 $ 165,503 $ 190,315 Payments associated with acquisition (1) — — — 3,465 Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 53,139 $ 64,068 $ 165,503 $ 193,780

(1) Payments related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as insurance costs, legal and other acquisition related professional fees.



Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023 :





Reconciliation of Projected GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities to Projected Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

(In millions) Projected FY'23 GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities $ 230 Additions to property and equipment for cash (10 ) Projected FY'23 Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow $ 220





