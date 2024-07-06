‘Pressure is for tyres!’ Alan Shearer and ex-England players hail penalty heroes after Euro 2024 quarter-final victory

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates in front of the England fans (AP)

England’s former players hailed the courage and execution of the current generation after Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squeezed past Switzerland on penalties at Euro 2024.

The match finished 1-1 at full-time after Breel Embolo’s second-half goal was soon matched by Bukayo Saka’s trademark finish, and it stayed that way through extra time. But England put together a perfect penalty shootout, scoring all five of their kicks to progress to the semi-finals.

Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Ivan Toney scored before Trent Alexander-Arnold converted the winning kick, after Jordan Pickford had saved Switzerland’s first penalty from Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji.

England and manager Southgate have come in for stinging criticism during the tournament after several underwhelming displays, with Gary Lineker describing the 1-1 draw with Denmark as “s***” on his podcast. But an improved showing against Switzerland, followed by five precise penalties, brought out high praise.

“Pressure is for tyres!” bellowed Alan Shearer on co-commentary after Alexander-Arnold buried his penalty.

Micah Richards added: “If you look at the players that took them, Cole Palmer stepped up, perfect. Bellingham, the confidence that lad has. Saka and Toney, brilliant. Then Trent comes onto the pitch and delivers.”

On-pitch analyst Theo Walcott was equally full of praise. “There are big moments in football tournaments when you need the backing and with that penalty shootout win, the fans were fully behind the players. It was as if they were sucking every single penalty into the net.”

Alexander-Arnold said: “Incredible, these are the goals that we set for ourselves. Difficult opponent going behind and the team showed a lot of character, belief, heart and spirit out there.

“We knew it was going to be tight. Whatever it takes and no matter what we win, that is all that matters to us.

“It is what we have practiced. When the gaffer said I was taking one, I enjoy it and I practice it, I knew I had to just execute it. All five penalties from us were great.”