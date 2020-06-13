These Pressure-Relieving Shoes Are Made for People with Plantar Fasciitis, Arthritis, and Diabetes

When it comes to shoes, a lot of brands tout comfort, but few really provide a noticeable difference, especially for those who suffer from lower body pain stemming from health conditions such as diabetes, plantar fasciitis, and arthritis. But there’s at least one style that is actually clinically proven to reduce pain — not just in the feet, but also in the knees, back, and ankles.

The Gravity Defyer tennis shoes have specially engineered heel, midfoot, and forefoot sections with VeroShock technology that allow each area to absorb impact, stabilize tendons, and relieve pressure. These features make the usual pains that come from both active days and health conditions evaporate. Taking it one step further, the brand promises all-day comfort that will last through eight-hour work days — even the ones spent standing.

According to a double-blind study conducted by the Olive View-UCLA Medical Center, these shoes can reduce knee pain by up to 85 percent, decrease back pain by 91 percent, and cut down foot pain by 75 percent. And while those statistics are impressive, they’re nothing compared to what the more than 1,000 customers who’ve left reviews have to say about these shoes. The Gravity Defyers have a solid 4.3-star rating, and many satisfied owners note how effective these pain-relieving shoes can be.

“Before buying my first pair of Gravity Defyers, I was in excruciating pain every day,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “After two weeks in these shoes, my foot pain was down by half and after about a month, my tendon had healed and my heel pain was almost gone. I have since purchased two more pairs and bought my mother a pair. I will never wear anything else, they have improved my quality of life and allowed me to resume my active lifestyle… You can’t put a price on that.”

Along with being an incredibly comfortable and pain-relieving shoe, it’s also stylish. You can pick from several bright colors like peach and purple, or stick to the classic white and gray options. Another plus: The shoes come in both regular and wide sizes, so for those whose feet might be prone to swelling, the extra width can really be a saving grace.

Shoppers looking for a shoe that can support their medical needs, work needs, or fashion needs can get all of the above by clicking on the links below.

Amazon

Buy It! Gravity Defyer G-Defy Mighty Walk, $155; amazon.com

