Pressure on Morgan and death bowling woes – England’s T20 series in West Indies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Charlesworth, PA, Barbados
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Eoin Morgan
    Eoin Morgan
    English cricketer
  • Adil Rashid
    Adil Rashid
    English cricketer
  • Jason Holder
    Jason Holder
    West Indian cricketer

England were edged out at the last by Jason Holder’s four wickets in four balls as the West Indies prevailed 3-2 in their five-match Twenty20 series at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at a much-changed England’s campaign.

Pressure on Morgan

Eoin Morgan
Eoin Morgan has been out of form recently (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Eoin Morgan is unquestionably one of England’s greatest captains whose shrewd thinking can still tilt the outcome of a match, but is the mastermind of the 2019 50-over World Cup win still worth his place in the side? He is without a half-century in 18 innings dating back to August 2020. The left-hander’s career has had plenty of ups and downs in form but he looked scratchy in making 30 off 41 balls in his two innings before a low grade quad injury ruled him out of the series. He will be 36 if, as expected, he leads England to the T20 World Cup this year in Australia but might just be looking over his shoulder as his side’s batting stocks increased in the Caribbean.

Death bowling crisis?

Chris Jordan
Chris Jordan leaked runs in this series (Zac Goodwin/PA)

After Jimmy Neesham swung momentum in New Zealand’s favour in last year’s T20 World Cup semi-final, there has been scrutiny on England’s death bowling. Chris Jordan has been Morgan’s go-to at the end of an innings for several years but he and left-armer Tymal Mills had an economy rate in double figures as the Windies routinely piled on the runs late on. Reece Topley, back in a T20 international shirt after six injury-plagued years away, went at seven an over, no mean feat as he largely featured at the front and back end so it is not all doom and gloom while England, without several batting and bowling options following the Ashes, have options to come back in. Jofra Archer, meanwhile, is on the comeback trail as he regularly trained with England a month after a second elbow operation.

Reliable Rashid

Adil Rashid, right,
Adil Rashid, right, stood out for England (David Davies/PA)

Adil Rashid went to the top of England’s T20 wicket-taker charts with two for 17 in the series decider, moving him on to 81 scalps as he leapfrogged team-mate Jordan. Rashid, ranked fourth in the world in the format behind fellow wrist-spinners Wanindu Hasaranga, Tabraiz Shamsi and Adam Zampa, took seven for 115 across the Bridgetown contests. He finished with a superb economy rate of 5.75, as a powerhouse Windies batting unit treated him with a large dollop of circumspection, routinely putting the brakes on after the six-over powerplay. England’s premier leg-break bowler was ably supported by Liam Livingstone, whose mix and match spin continues to exceed expectations.

Mixed experienced for those on the fringes

Sam Billings
Sam Billings played in the fifth Ashes Test before switching continents to play feature in the Caribbean (Darren England via AAP/PA)

With Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes resting after the Ashes and the likes of Sam and Tom Curran nursing injuries, there were opportunities for those on the periphery to stake a claim. Tom Banton and James Vince sparkled briefly, as did Phil Salt on his T20 bow, but Harry Brook and George Garton had international debuts to forget. Sam Billings, hardly fresh after switching continents and formats to play here, fared OK while there were even a couple of matches for perennial squad member Liam Dawson. David Payne, one of four left-armers in the 17-strong group, was the only squad member to go unused across the series.

How did the players rate?

Jason Roy 6 (out of 10), Tom Banton 5, James Vince 5, Eoin Morgan 4, Moeen Ali 6, Liam Livingstone 5, Sam Billings 6, Phil Salt 6, Harry Brook 2, Liam Dawson 5, George Garton 3, Chris Jordan 5, Adil Rashid 8, Reece Topley 7, Tymal Mills 4, Saqib Mahmood 4.

Rally round the West Indies

After the defence of their T20 World Cup crown ended with a whimper three months ago in the United Arab Emirates, including being bowled out for 55 by England in Dubai, the Windies have moved on from Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo. A new-look team warmed up for England’s visit with a one-day series defeat against Ireland but were worthy winners in Barbados. Holder, on his home ground, stood out with 15 wickets and an economy rate of 7.78 while Rovman Powell’s brutal hitting brought him a maiden T20 ton in the standout innings of the series. Not even an alleged rift between all-rounder Odean Smith and captain Kieron Pollard – denied by the Windies – could derail the hosts.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Prepare for the Beijing Games with this Olympic quiz

    How well do you know the Winter Olympics? Try this quiz: Bronze Medalist (1 point each) 1. What city did Beijing defeat in a close vote to host the 2022 Olympics? a.) Stockholm, Sweden b.) Oslo, Norway c.) Almaty, Kazakhstan 2. Who was the last woman to win back-to-back gold medals in women’s figure skating? a.) Katarina Witt b.) Sonja Henie c.) Peggy Fleming 3. Which country did the U.S. defeat to win an unexpected gold medal in men’s curling in 2018? a.) Canada b.) Finland c.) Sweden 4. What s

  • Doncic's triple-double helps Dallas down Portland 132-112

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was Doncic's franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He's one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figu

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the

  • Patrik Laine scores twice, Blue Jackets send Canadiens to 6th straight defeat

    MONTREAL — Patrik Laine scored twice and Joonas Korpisalo made 32 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets doubled up the league-worst Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Sunday. Jack Roslovic, Eric Robinson, Yegor Chinakhov and Cole Sillinger added goals for the Blue Jackets (20-21-1), which recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since Nov. 26. Gustav Nyquist had two assists. Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and two assists for the Canadiens (8-29-7), which dropped their sixth straight encounter. Nick Suzuki

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Tiger-Cats re-sign American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. Dunbar played 12 regular-season games for the Ticats in 2021, tallying 44 receptions for 630 yards and hauling in four touchdowns. He also made three playoff appearances, including six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown in Hamilton's Grey Cup loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 26-year-old from Metaire, La., came to the Ticats as a free agent in February 2020 after spending the 2018 season with the

  • Local defender hopes 3rd time is the charm signing with Atletico Ottawa

    The old saying goes, "never two without three," and you have to believe Maxim Tissot is familiar with it by now. The Gatineau, Que., native will return to continue his pro career with Atletico Ottawa of the Canadian Premier League (CPL), the team announced on Wednesday. Tissot, 30, played for the now-defunct Ottawa Fury FC of the United Soccer League in 2016 and 2020 before the club folded. "Yes, it's my third tour," he joked. "I'm very happy. There's a beautiful project shaping up with Atletico

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • 'It never gets old': Olympic broadcasters look forward to the Games

    Two broadcasters with P.E.I. connections are covering this very different Olympic Winter Games for CBC. The Olympic Winter Games in Beijing takes place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20. They feature seven sports and 109 medal events. Former CBC News: Compass host Bruce Rainnie is returning to the broadcast team for his tenth Games. "I think CBC does the best job in the world with Olympic Games," Rainnie said. "It's a weird one, because as you probably know, CBC isn't sending a tonne of actual commentary p

  • Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Boldy lead Wild past Islanders, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. Brandon Duhamie also scored and Matt Dumba had two assists to help the Wild earn at least a point for the ninth straight game (8-0-1). Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 40 shots to improve to 10-2-2 this season. “We're a really good team,” Kahkonen said. " Brock Nelson, Ross Johnston and Oliver Wahlstrom scored f

  • Dempsey, Solo, Boxx elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected Sunday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce, who was elected last year and deferred her induction. Dempsey, a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation Player of the Year, tied Landon Donovan for a U.S. record 57 international goals and made 141 appearan

  • Towns scores 31 in Wolves' win over Jazz; Ingles injured

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, Jaden McDaniels scored a season-high 22 points off the bench, and the Timberwolves routed the shorthanded Utah Jazz 126-106 on Sunday night. Towns caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 16 straight points as the Wolves pushed their four-point halftime lead to 17 entering the fourth quarter. McDaniels’ 22 points came on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting, including 3 of 3 from deep. Utah didn’t have much of an answer for T

  • Carey Price: Returning to Canadiens crease 'something that is keeping me motivated'

    Canadiens goaltender Carey Price hopes to return to action this season -- and to keep playing for Montreal.

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • NBA-best Suns rally for 10th straight win, top Spurs 115-110

    PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 28 points, Mikal Bridges added a season-high 26 and the Phoenix Suns overcame a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win their 10th straight game, beating the San Antonio Spurs 115-110 on Sunday night. The NBA-leading Suns became the first team in the league with 40 wins — against only nine losses. The victory also assured that coach Monty Williams and the rest of the coaching staff will lead Team LeBron in the All-Star Game next month. Booker hit back-to-