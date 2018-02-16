Under pressure: Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford

Athletes are constantly under pressure, but figure skaters may experience this pressure more than any other athletes. One wrong move could ultimately jeopardize a skater’s chances of qualifying for the podium. Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford felt that pressure during the Grand Prix season leading into the PyeongChang Winter Games. The first skate for the team at the event went poorly, which meant the second skate was pressure-filled for the duo.

“I will never forget walking over to the rink for the second Grand Prix and feeling as if the world was ending,” Eric Radford shares with yahoo Canada Sports. His partner, Meagan Duhamel added, “after that experience is when we turned around our season, because it really hit us like, this isn’t why we skate. We don’t want to feel like this.”

The two have successfully been able to rekindle their success as they received the bronze medal in pairs figure skating at the PyeongChang Olympics.