Pressure builds on £40m Evanilson

[Getty Images]

Bournemouth striker Evanilson missed a penalty in the defeat to Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday night.

There was little reaction from the 24-year-old Brazilian, signed from Porto for a club-record £40million this summer, but the 36th-minute spot kick felt like a pressure moment that got the better of him.

It has to be said that Evanilson worked hard and that effort helped win the penalty in the first place when capitalising on a Wesley Fofana error.

But in cruel fashion for the Cherries, substitute Christopher Nkunku's sharp 86th-minute finished earned the west Londoners a smash-and-grab victory.

However, we have seen this many times before across the Premier League, and now four games into his start on the South Coast, he is still without a goal.

That penalty miss will only served to amp up the scrutiny on the Cherries, as Evanilson was substituted in the 68th minute, especially after a match that they deserved to win, having outplayed the well-funded visitors.

His deputy Enes Unal will also be knocking on Andoni Iraola's door as a capable deputy with Premier League experience.