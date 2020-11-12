Growing pressure on Boris Johnson to ditch or sideline Dominic Cummings in wake of resignation of key ally

Boris Johnson is facing growing pressure from within his own party to sideline or ditch top adviser Dominic Cummings, after the dramatic departure of the Vote Leave supremo’s closest ally in Downing Street.

Tory backbenchers told The Independent that Lee Cain’s resignation as director of communications should be an opportunity for the prime minister to reshape his administration and bring in voices from outside what one MP called “the Take Back Control boy band”.

Rather than calling for a change in political direction, MPs said they wanted an end to what they view as a period of incompetent and indecisive direction from the centre.

“It’s not a matter of policy divisions,” said one backbencher. “MPs just want to see the people in No 10 doing things more collaboratively, more steadfastly, more professionally. If they can’t do that, they should make way for others who can.

“We are the oldest and most successful political party in the democratic world and sometimes in the last few months it’s looked like amateur night at the Dog and Duck.”

There is widespread support within the parliamentary party for the appointment of a chief of staff within Number 10, but MPs said that they wanted to see a senior parliamentarian with acute political antennae at the PM’s side to leaven the influence of Cummings.

In his resignation statement on Wednesday night, Mr Cain made a point of stating that he had been offered the chief of staff post by the PM, but Downing Street today refused to say whether Mr Johnson was still looking for someone to fill the role - fuelling suspicions the offer had been made in an effort to keep the director of communications on board.

He will remain in post as director of communications until the end of the year, when the role will go to James Slack, who has served both Mr Johnson and his predecessor Theresa May as official spokesman.

Mr Cain was Cummings’ right-hand man in the Vote Leave campaign in 2016, and even some Brexit-supporting MPs were disconcerted to see the pair - along with other members of the referendum team - installed as a praetorian guard around the PM after his arrival in Downing Street.

Although many were initially in awe of their vote-winning prowess in the referendum and last December’s election, there was also suspicion that their loyalties were not to the party - of which Mr Cummings is not a member - but to their own political project.

And patience with Cummings broke for many on his lockdown-breaking trip to Durham, when dozens publicly criticised the PM’s senior adviser for his failure to apologise.

Some today repeated their public calls for him to go, while others privately expressed their hope that reports that he had been considering his own departure would prove correct.

Prominent Cummings critic Sir Roger Gale left no doubt of his desire to see the adviser leave.

“Cummings, for my money, undermined his position months ago with his trip to Barnard Castle,” the North Thanet MP told The Independent. “Never mind should he go now, he should no longer be in office. He has allowed the PM to make too many mistakes recently.”

Sir Roger did not hide his exasperation at the infighting in No 10: “In the middle of a pandemic, the most dangerous situation the country has faced since the war, and with talks on our future relations with Europe coming to a climax, frankly we haven’t got the time to afford ourselves the luxury of schoolchildren messing around at Downing Street.”

He called for the appointment of a long-serving parliamentarian, possibly from the House of Lords, as a chief of staff who could “tell the prime minister what he needs to hear, not what he wants to hear”.

One MP said that colleagues had “inundated” party whips on Wednesday with concerns about reports that Mr Johnson was “poised” to make Mr Cain chief of staff, principally because they saw it as a move which would narrow the range of views being fed to the PM rather than opening him up to advice which would help him avoid the kind of political elephant traps which he has fallen into in recent months.

While acknowledging Cain’s tireless efforts for the man he calls “the Boss”, one MP said that he and Cummings had “a mindset for campaigning, not for governing” and had failed to make the step “from fighting for power to doing something with it”.

Story continues