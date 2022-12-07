Pressure BioSciences Partnership with QVC Skincare Leader Dr. Denese SkinScience Yields Unprecedented Effectiveness in Skin Tightening and Wrinkle Reduction

Pressure BioSciences Inc.
Pressure BioSciences Inc.

Renowned Skincare Expert Dr. Adrienne Denese Confirms PBI's UltraShear Nanoemulsion of Retinoate Profoundly Exceeds All Performance Expectations in Development of Next Generation Skincare Products

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty process development and production services to the worldwide cosmetics, nutraceuticals, biotherapeutics, and food/beverage industries, among others, today confirmed that initial results from their first stage of product development under PBI's August 2022 collaboration agreement with Dr. Denese SkinScience (the "Agreement") have greatly exceeded all expectations.

The first stage of the Agreement calls for PBI to apply their patented Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™ or UltraShear™) to process oil-based active components used in many highly successful anti-aging products currently sold by Dr. Denese into extremely fine and consistent nanoemulsions, with the expectation that resulting improvements in topical bioavailability will drive these already market-leading products to even higher levels of performance. The companies chose two important, commonly used active ingredients for their initial collaborative development of valuable new skincare product lines, both of which would leverage PBI's proprietary UltraShear nanoemulsification process: (i) retinol (and its derivative retinoate) and (ii) lipid-soluble Vitamin C. These compounds are important ingredients in multiple Dr. Denese SkinScience anti-aging products, and were discussed recently in the FORCE Family Office sponsored Development of a New Generation of Skincare Products webinar (PBIO/Dr. Denese FORCE Webinar 101322).

Retinol (and its derivative retinoate) is a form of Vitamin A used in multiple skincare products, such as lotions, creams, and serums. It has excellent antioxidant properties and is regarded as the number one anti-aging, wrinkle fighting, skin tightening ingredient in the marketplace. It is also the number one choice in acne treatment. It delivers proven anti-aging effects via encouraging the production of collagen. Retinol is known to be a strong irritant of the skin, but there are Vitamin A derivatives, such as retinoate, which have been found to be far more effective yet less of an irritant than retinol.

Dr. Adrienne Denese, M.D., Ph.D. is a globally-acknowledged skincare visionary and anti-aging pioneer. As Founder and President of Dr. Denese SkinScience, she has sold over $500M of her science-driven skincare products through QVC alone over the past 20 years. Dr. Denese thoroughly tested the newly developed UltraShear-nanoemulsified retinoate and has excitedly reported: "I have never encountered such profound skin tightening and wrinkle-reducing effects as I have experienced with PBI's UltraShear-processed retinoate serum. I am known for using very high-levels of skincare active ingredients in my product formulations, in order to make my skincare products especially effective compared to everyone else in the industry. However, even compared to my already effective serums, the UltraShear-processed retinoate performance far exceeded anything that I have ever seen until today. Simply put, it is my opinion that PBI's UltraShear platform is an industry redefining innovation."

Dr. Denese continued: "I will now put this extraordinary next generation anti-aging serum into clinical trials, during which we will analytically measure the extent to which it tightens the skin across our clinical population of patients. Based upon our initial evaluation results, I expect that exceptionally high skin-tightening numbers will be generated, which will strongly validate and support the marketing of this unique, UltraShear-enabled, next generation anti-aging serum on QVC."

Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, commented: "We were extremely pleased with the results so quickly measured and reported by Adrienne Denese's team, on the quality and potency of our UltraShear-nanoemulsified retinoate as an anti-aging serum for skin tightening and wrinkle reduction. We were further delighted to learn that she is immediately advancing into human clinical trials. We expect to have the clinical trial materials prepared within 30-45 days, and the trials completed within a few months. With expected successful results, we anticipate that commercial sales of Dr. Denese SkinScience next generation, UltraShear nanoemulsion-enabled products could commence and generate significant revenues for PBI in the second quarter of 2023, following closely after our revenues from multiple nano-CBD oral and topical products begin ramping in the first quarter of 2023."

Mr. Schumacher summed up: "Based upon initial UltraShear nanoemulsions development work that PBI has completed across multiple product application areas, and ensuing product evaluation results received, our team was not surprised by the results reported by Dr. Denese, but we are extremely grateful for such clear and forceful acknowledgement from a recognized scientific and industrial leader for the game-changing impact that our Ultra Shear Technology platform is expected to have across entire marketplaces. We are actively engaged in negotiating agreements for the use of UltraShear in multiple market sectors with well-funded start-ups to multi-billion-dollar market leaders. We believe these agreements will manifest themselves in ramping revenues for PBI, starting in Q1 2023."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g.,oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following website link:
http://www.pressurebiosciences.com
Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Press Contacts:
Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO (508) 230-1828 (T)
John B. Hollister, Director of Sales and Marketing (805) 908-5719 (T)
Jeffrey N. Peterson, Board Chairman (650) 703-8557 (T)
Adrienne Denese, M.D., Ph.D., President of Dr. Denese SkinScience (888) 220-0303 (T)

SOURCE: Pressure BioSciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730671/Pressure-BioSciences-Partnership-with-QVC-Skincare-Leader-Dr-Denese-SkinScience-Yields-Unprecedented-Effectiveness-in-Skin-Tightening-and-Wrinkle-Reduction

