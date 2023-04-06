Pressure BioSciences and NutraLife Biosciences Renew Partnership for Development and Distribution of Next Generation Nutraceuticals

PBIO's Patented UltraShear Nanoemulsification Platform is Centerpiece of Renewed Collaboration

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBIO" or the "Company"), a global leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, high-pressure-based products and services to the life sciences industry, and NutraLife Biosciences (OTC Markets: NLBS) ("NLBS"), a highly-respected manufacturer and distributor of nutraceuticals primarily sold on a direct-to-consumer basis, today announced they have renewed collaborative efforts initiated four years ago. Their fresh partnership is focused on combining PBIO's Best-in-Class UltraShear Nanoemulsification platform with NLBS's highly-effective nutraceuticals product formulation, marketing, sales, and distribution capabilities. The companies have just announced their fresh collaboration agreement ("Agreement"), under which PBIO and NLBS will combine their strong, symbiotic capabilities to develop, market, and sell a higher-performing line of next generation nutraceuticals.

Nutraceuticals are typically compositions that offer either or both therapeutic and nutritional effects, including the prevention and treatment of disease (DeFelice 1996). Amongst common nutraceuticals are vitamin supplements, Green Tea Supplements, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Probiotics and Echinacea. The global nutraceuticals market is expected to reach $991 Billion by 2030 (Research and Markets, Dec 2022).

Mr. Edgar J. Ward, President and CEO of NLBS, explained: "NutraLife is delighted to be once again working with PBIO. As we originally anticipated, their UltraShear technology platform has consistently proven to be superior to other nano technology platforms in multiple critical dimensions, including extended stability, with nearly complete effective water solubility, fast and reliable dose delivery, and vastly increased bioavailability."

Mr. Ward continued: "Their revolutionary nanoemulsion process will allow us to greatly expand and differentiate our product offerings, giving NLBS a distinct competitive advantage in the nutraceutical marketplace. The UltraShear process transforms products for greatly enhanced efficiency and effectiveness of absorption for targeted nutrients and therapeutic components, delivering the highest quality and reliable results for our consumers. The new "next generation" nutraceuticals that we plan to commercialize, utilizing PBIO's innovative UltraShear platform, will be marketed and distributed through our expansive existing network of customers, on-line and retail distribution channels."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBIO, expanded: "Our UltraShear nanoemulsions platform has left initial collaborators across diverse markets awestruck over the potency and economic efficiencies that we can deliver to their customers and to their bottom line. Our priority has been to select partners who have the existing networks and infrastructure to "hit the ground running" with the uniquely differentiated, superior product opportunities that we offer and enable for them. Edgar and his team at NLBS are precisely what we seek - ready to leverage their extensive existing customer base and market channels to achieve early and rapidly scaling sales traction for innovative and re-engineered products across the nutraceuticals product frontier. In particular, they have been seeking a truly effective nano-CBD tincture solution - and we have that that product already developed and well proven in the hands of independent external experts."

As previously disclosed, PBIO initiated important bioavailabity studies in both academic and commercial settings over the past year in an effort to support its claim that their revolutionary UltraShear technology platform is a "Best-in-Class" nanoemulsion processing method worldwide. The Company is expecting results from at least one of these on-going studies to be published in a peer-reviewed journal in the coming weeks.

Mr. Schumacher concluded: "Edgar and his team had the technical sophistication to understand and appreciate the power and potential of our UltraShear technology earlier than others, and our teams are now enthusiastically collaborating on several remarkable new product introductions. We expect these breakthrough innovative nutraceutical products to contribute incremental revenues in the millions of dollars for both PBIO and NLBS over the coming years, with substantial revenues for both companies beginning in 2023."

About NutraLife Biosciences, Inc.

NutraLife Biosciences, Inc. has evolved into a branded and private label developer, distributor, and Food and Drug Administration registered (FDA) manufacturer. NLBS's products include a range of nutraceutical, wellness, and CBD products as well as a cosmetics line. NutraLife Biosciences' manufacturing process has earned Good Manufacturing Processes Standard (GMP) certification. Its products adhere to high manufacturing standards throughout every step of the manufacturing and extraction process. NLBS product testing and research & development is conducted by four chemists under the direction of NLBS's founder and Chief Executive Officer, Edgar Ward.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g.,oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, youcan identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should,""could,""would," "expects," "plans," "intends,""anticipates," "believes," estimates,""predicts," "projects,""potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not placeundue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially fromany forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

