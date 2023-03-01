Pressure of being England match-winner 'part of the job' for Malan

Dawid Malan was unconcerned by the pressure of being England's match-winner in a three-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Number three batsman Malan picked up the pace following a considered start to eventually finish on 114 not out and drag England to victory in the first ODI.

Having limited Bangladesh to 209, England's response for a while looked in danger of falling short.

But Malan fittingly clinched the win after scoring his fourth ODI century, making him the second-fastest man to that mark in his 16th match.

The 35-year-old, who has spent time playing in the Bangladesh Premier League, also had a hundred in his previous ODI innings against South Africa last month.

"I've spent a fair bit of time in Bangladesh, especially at this ground, which helps," Malan said.

"I told Jos [Buttler] it would have been tough to chase if they'd have got 30 to 40 more runs. It's satisfying to get over the line, handling pressure is part of the job."

Malan was required to do the heavy lifting alongside a succession of low-scoring partners as England were reduced to 65-4 at one stage.

Victory was achieved with eight balls to spare, however, leaving captain Jos Buttler delighted.

"These are tough conditions," he added. "Mala's innings was outstanding and is an example for us on how to play on these wickets.

"There was plenty in the wicket for both spinners and pacers. There's plenty of areas to work and improve on. It's about small partnerships on wickets like these. [They] can be really valuable."