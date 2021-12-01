Pressure on Andreas Christensen to end Chelsea contract stand-off as Thomas Tuchel loses patience

(AFP via Getty Images)

Andreas Christensen has been told to end the uncertainty over his Chelsea future after Thomas Tuchel finally lost patience with the Denmark defender.

Tuchel took the unusual step of publicly calling out the centre-back with a three-year deal still left unsigned despite months of negotiations.

On Tuesday, he indicated that Christensen’s recent omission from the first team was linked to his failure to commit himself to Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old has been left out of the starting lineup for each of Chelsea’s last three games, with Trevoh Chalobah taking his place.

Tuchel said: “We have the hope that it influences the contract situation a little bit. My understanding was that it’s a matter of a very short period before we have good news.

“I said this I think in the international break, that it’s for me a matter of days where we think that we can have good news about Andreas.

“As I understood it the club wants the same, the player wants the same, the coach wants the same: to stay. That’s why we need the commitment and then we can continue.”

Christensen is out of contract at the end of the season and can talk to clubs from abroad in the New Year.

Chelsea were convinced that a deal had been struck after a compromise had been reached over terms, which is believed to have included a reduction in length of the agreement from four years to three.

Tuchel rarely gets involved in contract situations and has refused to put pressure on Antonio Rudiger, who is also a free agent in the summer.

But he is clearly frustrated by Christensen’s failure to sign his deal and has now put pressure on the player to end the uncertainty.

He added: “We are waiting since a long time now for confirmation. And it is on Andreas to act. How he acts on the pitch, he needs to act now off the pitch, and walk the talk because he tells us that he loves Chelsea, he tells us that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club, and I think he is a perfect fit and I think that he is not done yet here.

“His career here is, by far, not finished. He can still develop and be a big, big player. But it’s on him. We want the commitment and hopefully we get it.”

