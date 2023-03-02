The Press Shop of the Future Starts Today

Schuler's Digitalization & Modernization Workshop provided innovative and practical solutions for creating a fully networked press shop

CANTON, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Schuler North America, subsidiary of Schuler Group GmbH, hosted a Digitalization & Modernization Workshop last week. The workshop was also the grand opening of Schuler's Michigan Ave Service Facility.

Attendees included senior leaders, directors, and engineers from major OEM and Tier-One suppliers, the Supervisor from the Charter Township of Canton, Anne Marie Graham-Hudak, and senior editors from top trade publications.

"We want our customers to take tangible information back to their shop and know that Schuler is available to support them in their digitalization journey," states Kevin McAllister, President of Schuler North America. "I can safely say we achieved this objective based solely on the feedback we received. We will certainly host more workshops to support those that could not attend last week."

Domenico Iacovelli, CEO of Schuler Group GmbH and Member of the Executive Board Andritz Group, and Kevin McAllister opened the workshop with a live press conference. Session topics included:

The Press Shop of the Future, presented by Tiago Vasconcellos, Sales Director at Schuler North America, identified key technologies used at Schuler's Smart Press Shop that reshape costs, output, and carbon footprint. The Press Shop of the Future was instrumental in laying the foundation for the entire workshop as it provided attendees with the current market status and future expectations of digitalization.

Optimize Shop Floor Operations, presented by Andreas Gebele, Product Manager of Digital Automotive Solutions at Schuler Pressen GmbH, provided solutions to achieve increasements in availability, performance, and quality with Schuler's Track & Trace, laser serialization, blank measurements, and downtime detection.

Protect Dies & Prevent Damages with VDP, presented by Samuel Czyzewski, Service & Digitalization Engineer at Schuler North America, included a live demo of Schuler's Visual Die Protection (VDP) and the immediate ROI from the camera-based system's capability to detect foreign objects, inspect processes, and monitor die functions.

The Shop Floor Tour, presented by Robert Tyler, Facility & Operations Manager at Schuler North America, gave attendees an inside look at the 32,000 sq. ft. facility's 50-ton crane, in-house press pit for rebuilds and assembly, specialized equipment, and team of field service and engineering support at work.

Press Shop Planning with Cloud Solutions, presented by Andreas Gebele and Flavio Rudiger, Lead Digitalization Engineer at Schuler North America, included a live demo of Schuler's machine applications that provide predictive maintenance to avoid efficiency losses and damage risks.

Get Proactive with Service Agreements, presented by Andy Osborn, Director of Modernization at Schuler North America, provided value-add predictive maintenance, remote service, and spare parts with Schuler's Service Agreements. Two supporting topics included Schuler Smart Inspections, presented by Rodrigo DePaula Branco, Engineering Group Lead at Schuler North America, and Schuler Connect, a live demo of the smart glasses and application for safe and cost-effective remote support and troubleshooting, presented by Flavio Rudiger and Samuel Czyzewski.

Future Products, presented by Flavio Rudiger and Andreas Gebele, covered all Schuler Digital Suite products coming soon to the USA. Solutions included DIGISIM simulation software to increase productivity, Smart Assist to increase output, Smart Monitoring System (SMS) to detect machine stress from older equipment, Visual Quality Inspection (VQI) to detect part quality issues efficiently, and Service Portal to access contracts, warranties, technical equipment data, inspection protocols, service history, Schuler's 24/7 helpline, and spare parts stock availability.

"The Digitalization & Modernization Workshop highlighted our local availability," explains Telvi Zanin, Vice President of Service at Schuler North America. "Schuler North America has over 300 employees. We are the largest local OEM service support, and the grand opening of our new facility greatly enhances our capabilities for the local market."

Schuler Connect provides remote service and troubleshooting support via smart glasses, smart phone, or tablet.

Schuler's Visual Die Protection (VDP) is a camera-based system designed to stop presses before damages or failures occur.

About Schuler Group-www.schulergroup.com

Schuler offers customized cutting-edge technology in all areas of forming-from the networked press to press shop planning. In addition to presses, Schuler's products include automation, dies, process know-how, and service for the entire metalworking industry. Schuler's Digital Suite brings together solutions for networking forming technology and is continuously being developed to further improve line productivity and availability. Schuler customers include automotive manufacturers and suppliers, as well as companies in the forging, household appliance, and electrical industries. Schuler presses are minting coins for more than 180 countries. Founded in 1839 at the Göppingen, Germany headquarters, Schuler has approximately 5,000 employees at production sites in Europe, China and the Americas, as well as service companies in more than 40 countries. The company is part of the international technology group ANDRITZ.

Schuler's global portfolio of world-renowned brands include BCN (Bliss Clearing Niagara) Technical Services, Müller Weingarten, Beutler, Umformtechnik Erfurt, SMG Pressen, Hydrap Pressen, Wilkins & Mitchell, Bêché, Spiertz Presses, Farina Presse, Liebergeld, Peltzer & Ehlers, Schleicher, and Sovema Group.

About Schuler North America-www.schulergroup.com

Schuler North America (Schuler), headquartered in Canton, Michigan, is the North American subsidiary of Schuler Group. Schuler provides new equipment, spare parts, and a portfolio of lifecycle services for all press systems-including preventative maintenance, press shop design and optimization, turnkey installations, retrofits for existing systems, and localized production and service. Schuler's best-in-class position in the metalworking and materials industry serves automotive manufacturers and tier suppliers, as well as home appliance, electronics, forging, and other industries.

