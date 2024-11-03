PRESS ROOM | Comments after Napoli-Juventus Women

Coach Massimiliano Canzi and goalscorer Paulina Krumbiegel spoke after the Juventus Women's First Team's 3-0 win away at Napoli on Serie A Matchday 8.

PAULINA KRUMBIEGEL

“It was a difficult match today and we needed to show patience. We had a very aggressive opponent but we scored our goals and got three important points.

“Of course I like scoring goals but the most important thing is that we are scoring as a team, it doesn’t matter who the individual is, all that matters is that we win.”

MASSIMILIANO CANZI

Comments to come...