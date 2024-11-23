PRESS ROOM | Comments after AC Milan-Juventus

Coach Thiago Motta, Pierre Kalulu, Khephren Thuram and Manuel Locatelli spoke to the press after Juventus’ 0-0 draw with AC Milan at the San Siro on Matchday thirteen of the Serie A 2024/2025 season.

THIAGO MOTTA

“I am really satisfied with the team’s performamce, especially defensively. We faced a strong opponent and conceded very little, and this shows great solidity. However, in the attacking phase we have to be more incisive: we created some interesting chances, such as those of Francisco [Conceicao] and [Andrea] Cambiaso, which could have been finished better. This draw gives us continuity and pride for the way the team is performing, showing maturity and great team spirit. The road we are on is the right one, but we can still grow.

"[Khephren] Thuram? Constantly evolving and working with incredible intensity, always with the right mindset and high quality both in possession and out of possession. If he continues like this, his development will be extraordinary, and working with players of his calibre makes everything easier. I am proud of everyone, but now we have to focus on the next challenges, improving where necessary and keeping the right mentality.”

PIERRE KALULU

“We know that this point is important, considering both the league table and the quality of the opponent. Of course, we could have done more to win, but when we don't lose away from home, it's still a step forward. Coming back to the San Siro is a match like no other: the past here is special and it was emotional, but as a professional I have to give my all for my team. Even today we saw the importance of collective teamwork, from the forwards to the defence, helping to limit danger.”

KHEPHREN THURAM

“Today's draw is an acceptable result, although not entirely satisfying, considering the difficulty of the match against a great team. As for my brother Marcus [Thuram], I saw that he scored two goals today: I am happy for him, but my goal is still to score more than him! My performance? We are a group of strong midfielders, with players like Manu [Locatelli] and Fagio [Nicolo Fagioli] who help me a lot. I am 100 percent healthy and I hope to grow further: this is just the beginning.”

MANUEL LOCATELLI

“We played as a team, with a great attitude and were excellent defensively, even though we were missing the decisive goal. These matches are decided on phases of play and today we found a good balance, which is fundamental. Thuram is exceptional, both as a player and as a person: he has the right mentality to do well at Juve. Of course, forwards make the difference, and today we felt their absence, but we made up for it by working together. This draw must give us confidence and continuity to continue on this path.”