PRESS RELEASE: NACON UNVEILS HELL IS US, THE NEW GAME FROM ROGUE FACTOR

Lesquin, 12 April 2022 – NACON is pleased to announced Hell is Us, a new and major project from development studio Rogue Factor. The creative director on the project is Jonathan Jacques-Belletête, renown for his work on Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and more recently Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy before joining the team. Having been in development for several years, Hell is Us is the studio's most ambitious project to date.

Hell is Us is a third-person action-adventure game set in a semi-open world where the main character sets out to learn more about his past in a country ravaged by civil war. The almost total self-sufficiency of the country hides a dark secret: the recent appearance of supernatural creatures resembling ancient headstones and monuments in the region. The citizens call this phenomenon "the Calamity". Armed with weapons specially forged to fight these monsters, the protagonist must learn how to defeat them and use his equipment wisely.

Hell is Us is a game in a new genre, one where players explore environments to find information all by themselves. "Our goal with Hell is Us is to bring back true adventure and exploration," said Jonathan Jacques-Belletête, Creative Director on the project. "There's no need for a detailed quest log or precise waypoint on the map: we want players to feel the thrill of adventure, guided by their feelings and instincts."

"We are delighted to be able to finally announce this game," said Alain Falc, CEO of NACON. "As a publisher, we always want to offer games with original ideas that will appeal to as many people as possible. The first game from Rogue Factor since we acquired it is also one of our most ambitious projects, and we can't wait to reveal more about it in the coming months."

Developed in Unreal Engine 5, Hell is Us will be available in 2023 on PC, PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S.

About NACON
NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. https://www.nacongaming.com/

About Rogue Factor
Rogue Factor is a Canadian video game development studio, founded in 2013 in Montreal. Its mission is to deliver captivating, mature and memorable video game experiences, made for a passionate and experienced audience in search of unique and complex flavors. Rogue Factor is now working on its next flagship title, Hell is Us, an ambitious new IP featuring highly distinctive design and aesthetics, which promises to leave no one indifferent. https://rogue-factor.com/

