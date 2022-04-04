PRESS RELEASE: NACON: DEFINITIVE ACQUISITION OF DAEDALIC ENTERTAINMENT

Press release

Lesquin, 04 April 2022 18:00 hrs

DEFINITIVE ACQUISITION OF DAEDALIC ENTERTAINMENT

NACON announces the completion of the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Daedalic Entertainment, a video game development studio and publisher, based in Hamburg, Germany.

This acquisition represents NACON's largest external growth transaction to date and is in line with its development strategy in the video game industry. It allows NACON to acquire several key intellectual properties and to benefit from the remarkable expertise of Daedalic Entertainment, one of Europe's most renowned independent game developers and publishers.

The integration of Daedalic into NACON's scope of consolidation takes place as of the new fiscal year beginning April 1, 2022. Daedalic's management will continue to run the company with a high degree of autonomy.

NACON strengthens its position as a leader in AA games and benefits from the synergies between the two publishers with complementary profiles to affirm its position as a leading brand in the video game industry. The integration of a sixteenth studio in less than 4 years will considerably strengthen NACON's portfolio and optimize the group's operating income.

Next Publication :

Q4 2021/22 Sales: 25 April 2022, Press release after close of the Paris stock exchange



ABOUT NACON



2020-21 ANNUAL SALES
177.8 M€





HEADCOUNT
Over 800 employees





INTERNATIONAL
20 subsidiaries and a distribution network across 100 countries
https://corporate.nacongaming.com/



NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages.




Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B
ISIN : FR0013482791 ; Reuters : NACON.PA ; Bloomberg : NACON:FP



PRESS CONTACT
Cap Value – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 01

Attachment


