PRESS RELEASE: NACON: DEFINITIVE ACQUISITION OF DAEDALIC ENTERTAINMENT
Lesquin, 04 April 2022 18:00 hrs
NACON announces the completion of the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Daedalic Entertainment, a video game development studio and publisher, based in Hamburg, Germany.
This acquisition represents NACON's largest external growth transaction to date and is in line with its development strategy in the video game industry. It allows NACON to acquire several key intellectual properties and to benefit from the remarkable expertise of Daedalic Entertainment, one of Europe's most renowned independent game developers and publishers.
The integration of Daedalic into NACON's scope of consolidation takes place as of the new fiscal year beginning April 1, 2022. Daedalic's management will continue to run the company with a high degree of autonomy.
NACON strengthens its position as a leader in AA games and benefits from the synergies between the two publishers with complementary profiles to affirm its position as a leading brand in the video game industry. The integration of a sixteenth studio in less than 4 years will considerably strengthen NACON's portfolio and optimize the group's operating income.
Next Publication :
Q4 2021/22 Sales: 25 April 2022, Press release after close of the Paris stock exchange
