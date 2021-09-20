Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - September 13 to 17, 2021

Paris, September 20, 2021,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from September 13 to 17, 2021:





Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 13/09/2021 FR0000121485 13,181 684.7668 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 13/09/2021 FR0000121485 675 682.6511 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 13/09/2021 FR0000121485 170 684.3735 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 13/09/2021 FR0000121485 50 686.6300 AQUIS KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/09/2021 FR0000121485 19,500 653.4535 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 15/09/2021 FR0000121485 19,500 636.4205 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 16/09/2021 FR0000121485 19,500 628.2278 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 17/09/2021 FR0000121485 19,500 637.2354 XPAR TOTAL 92,076 645.8410

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/2cf80995db3e35f4/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-September-13-to-17-2021-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

