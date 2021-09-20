Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - September 13 to 17, 2021
Paris, September 20, 2021,
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from September 13 to 17, 2021:
Issuer’s name
Issuer’s identifying code
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
Market
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
13/09/2021
FR0000121485
13,181
684.7668
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
13/09/2021
FR0000121485
675
682.6511
CEUX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
13/09/2021
FR0000121485
170
684.3735
TQEX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
13/09/2021
FR0000121485
50
686.6300
AQUIS
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
14/09/2021
FR0000121485
19,500
653.4535
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
15/09/2021
FR0000121485
19,500
636.4205
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
16/09/2021
FR0000121485
19,500
628.2278
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
17/09/2021
FR0000121485
19,500
637.2354
XPAR
TOTAL
92,076
645.8410
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/2cf80995db3e35f4/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-September-13-to-17-2021-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf
Contact
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com
Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com
Attachment