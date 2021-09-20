Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - September 13 to 17, 2021

KERING
Paris, September 20, 2021,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from September 13 to 17, 2021:


Issuer’s name

Issuer’s identifying code

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares

Market

(MIC code)

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

13/09/2021

FR0000121485

13,181

684.7668

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

13/09/2021

FR0000121485

675

682.6511

CEUX

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

13/09/2021

FR0000121485

170

684.3735

TQEX

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

13/09/2021

FR0000121485

50

686.6300

AQUIS

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

14/09/2021

FR0000121485

19,500

653.4535

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

15/09/2021

FR0000121485

19,500

636.4205

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

16/09/2021

FR0000121485

19,500

628.2278

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

17/09/2021

FR0000121485

19,500

637.2354

XPAR

TOTAL

92,076

645.8410

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/2cf80995db3e35f4/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-September-13-to-17-2021-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com

