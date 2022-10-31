Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Nine Idylla™ Studies to be Published at Upcoming AMP 2022 Annual Meeting

PRESS RELEASE: 31 October 2022, 17:40 CET

Biocartis Announces Nine Idylla™ Studies to be Published at Upcoming AMP 2022 Annual Meeting


Mechelen, Belgium, 31 October 2022 Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces the publication of nine performance study abstracts of its fully automated molecular diagnostics Idylla™ platform1 and assays2 at the annual meeting of the ‘Association for Molecular Pathology’ (AMP), a leading molecular diagnostics conference, taking place between 1-5 November in Phoenix, Arizona (US). The studies were performed by a variety of US laboratories and research institutes.

Among the studies published, four studies on the Idylla™ GeneFusion Assay2 highlighted the strengths of Idylla™ testing including high accuracy, ease-of-use and rapid time-to-results. Furthermore, one study performed with the new SeptiCyte RAPID® EDTA3 blood compatible cartridges4 (CE-IVD, not 510(k) cleared) on the Idylla™ platform, developed in collaboration with Immunexpress, concluded that the addition of the widely used EDTA blood tube as a validated sample type has the potential to greatly enhance the clinical utility of this new near-patient sepsis diagnostic.

Herman Verrelst, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, commented: “These studies are great, especially the data published on the Idylla™ GeneFusion Assay which shows the benefit of Idylla™ biomarker testing versus testing on more complex and hence slower technologies such as Next Generation Sequencing, often used very early on in the biomarker testing process. With Idylla™, the time-to-result of diagnostic testing is decreased, demonstrating the suitability of Idylla™ testing for rapid broad molecular profiling.”

The other studies related to the use of the Idylla™ EGFR Assay, the Idylla™ MSI Assay and the Idylla™ NRAS-BRAF Assay2. The Idylla™ study abstracts selected for AMP 2022 can be downloaded here.
        
During the AMP annual meeting, on 2 November 2022, Biocartis will host a free corporate workshop led by Dr. Rick Ledding, Histology Supervisor at Benefis Health Systems, sharing his experience on the implementation of the Idylla™ platform in his laboratory: “Bringing Rapid Molecular Testing In House: How to Set Up a No-Hassle Workflow.

About Biocartis

With its revolutionary and proprietary Idylla™ platform, Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) aspires to enable personalized medicine for patients around the world through universal access to molecular testing, by making molecular testing actionable, convenient, fast and suitable for any lab. The Idylla™ platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) based system designed to offer in-house access to accurate molecular information in a minimum amount of time for faster, informed treatment decisions. Idylla™’s continuously expanding menu of molecular diagnostic tests address key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology. This is the fastest growing segment of the molecular diagnostics market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal, lung and liver cancer, as well as for COVID-19, Flu, RSV and sepsis. For more information, visit www.biocartis.com or follow Biocartis on Twitter @Biocartis_ , Facebook or LinkedIn.

1 The Idylla™ platform is cleared in the US under K163628. Idylla™ EGFR, BRAF, KRAS, MSI, NRAS-BRAF, ctEGFR, ctBRAF, ctKRAS, ctNRAS-BRAF and GeneFusion assays are all for Research Use Only in the United States, not for use in diagnostic procedures. For more information, go to https://www.biocartis.com/en-US
2 Except for the study performed on the new SeptiCyte RAPID® EDTA blood compatible cartridges (CE-IVD, not 510(k) cleared), all studies were performed with Idylla™ RUO assays, for research use only, not for use in diagnostic procedures
3 EDTA represents Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid, which is the anticoagulant used for most hematology procedures (like identifying and counting blood cells, blood typing, etc.). Source: ksmedical.com, last consulted on 28 Oct 2022
4 In addition to blood samples collected in PAXgene blood RNA tubes (per the manufacturer’s instructions), this test is now also able to process undiluted EDTA blood samples which are commonly used for most hematology procedures, with results available in about one hour


