Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Obtains ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security Management

Biocartis Obtains ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security Management

Mechelen, Belgium, 24 August 2022 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces it has obtained the ISO 27001 certification for the design, development, maintenance, service provision and support of the Idylla™ platform and associated customer-facing software.

Commenting on the obtaining of the ISO 27001 certification, Herman Verrelst, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, said: “Our Idylla™ products aim to enable universal access to personalized medicine for patients around the world by making molecular testing actionable, convenient, fast and suitable for any lab. The correct processing of data is a crucial component in this. We are very proud to have obtained this ISO 27001 certification. It confirms that we treat the patient data of our customers-labs in the Idylla™ ecosystem with utmost care, shows the strength of our data security and ensures that our Idylla™ products will grow even more reliable and secure in the future.”

ISO 27001 is the International Standard for the management of information security and requires the adoption of an information security management system (ISMS). Biocartis was awarded the ISO certification from Brand Compliance, an independent, third-party auditor accredited to perform ISO 27001 certifications.



The scope includes Biocartis’ Belgian and US offices and relates to its commercial products, services and support. As such, both Biocartis’ cloud production environments used by customers and partners (‘primary assets’) is covered, as well as Biocartis’ office infrastructure such as its network, systems, devices and applications (‘supporting assets’).

About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla™ platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis is developing and marketing a continuously expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology, which represents the fastest growing segment of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer, as well as for COVID-19, Flu, RSV and sepsis. More information: www.biocartis.com. Follow us on Twitter: @Biocartis_.

